Bengaluru folks still looking to order Onam Sadhya: Hereâ€™s a list

Whether youâ€™re looking to dine-out or want to order authentic Onam Sadhya at home, there are several options to choose from in Bengaluru.

For many living in Bengaluru, travelling to their hometowns in Kerala for Onam 2021 may not be a very feasible option given the pandemic. And while they may miss out on many of the celebratory aspects of the festival best experienced in Kerala, thankfully, when it comes to food, Bengaluru has a variety of options for people wanting to eat the sumptuous Onam Sadhya. The meal has become a tradition for many in Bengaluru, including non-Malayalis too. Here are some restaurants to order Onam Sadhya in the city.

Shaap

This authentic-Kerala restaurant in Indiranagar and HSR Layout has Onam Sadhya available for dine-in and can also be pre-booked/ordered on Zomato or Swiggy. For bookings, call 080 49598061.

Raahi, Neo Kitchen and Bar

Raahi, located in Ashok Nagar, is offering a special Onam Sadhya, in collaboration with Chef Anamika Nambiar. The meal box for two is available for takeaway and dine in on August 20 and 21 and costs Rs 1,995. For more information, call +91 8861332888.

The Quilon Sadhya by Chef Pillai

Enjoy the Onam Sadhya feast by Suresh Pillai, a celebrity chef, that will consist of 26 dishes and three kinds of payasam in a conveniently packaged box. Try not to drool while watching this Instagram reel posted by the chef. You can pre-book the meal by contacting +918943150000 or +918943250000.

Fort Cochin

Kerala cuisine restaurant Fort Cochin is also doing a sadhya that you can order or go to the restaurant for a dine-in experience. While the takeaway for four people will cost Rs 1,999, the dine-in will cost you Rs 799, without taxes. Dine-in will be open 11 am onwards, and you can book a table by contacting +91 77778 76000.

Salt Mango Tree

This cozy Malayali food restaurant is offering Onam Sadhya dine-in as well. However, the takeaway box is sold out for all days except for August 22. A look at their Instagram is sure to tempt you with teasers of their packed sadhya condiments waiting to be shipped. To pre-order, call +91 9686365602 or +91 9886037106.

The Den

This Whitefield-based restaurant is offering a scrumptious Onam Sadhya on August 21 between 11 am and 3 pm that you can order. It comes with the traditional Malabar dishes and a banana leaf so you can have the authentic sadhya experience right at home. While The Den is offering deliveries within a five-kilometre radius, others can arrange for pick up and still order from here. For orders, call 080 7111 7266 or 080 7111 7272.