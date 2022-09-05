Bengaluru flooded again after rains: Marathahalli, ORR under water

news Rains

Bengaluru has been flooded, again, after overnight heavy rains lashed many parts of the city. Major areas in the north, south and east of Bengaluru were inundated, with about a feet of water in many areas. Mahadevpura area has been worst affected with Sarjapur road, Silk Board, HSR Layout, Varthur, Eco Space, Bellandur, Sarjapur Road, and Doddakanneli also getting flooded in the rains, with visuals showing vehicles stranded in water in many areas. On Monday morning, September 5, the roads to the Marathahalli flyover were under water, completely cutting the flyover to vehicles. Many who had to head to their workplaces on Monday morning were left stranded, and reports have also come in of people being forced to return home because of the inundated roads.

Many IT companies have issued work-from-home directives as the routes to offices are under water. DivyaSree Technopolis said in a statement, “Due to the heavy rainfall overnight, our office basement and ground level are facing water logging issues, and the building landlord has shut down all services, except critical power & UPS at the site. As a result of this, the office building will not be operational today and all staff who have the requisite gear have been asked to work from home today.”

Many Bengalureans took to Twitter on Sunday night to share that the Outer Ring Road (ORR) had become ‘Outer River Road’ as it was completely under water after a couple of hours of rain. With the Bellandur lake overflowing due to heavy rains connectivity to ORR from HAL back road has been disconnected.

#BengaluruRains | Residents of Greenwood Regency in Sarjapura road move their vehicles out of the basement.

I can imagine this being the case in several apartments in #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/j7LBs5Ze5l September 4, 2022

It is to be noted that this patch had flooded over just last weeks after a similar burst of heavy rains. The road opposite Disha apartment in Balagere Panathur was also inundated with vehicles trying to traverse through waterlogged roads that had thigh-deep rainwater. Indiranagar, too, saw major inundation, with water levels of the rainwater submerging cars upto the wheels.

Near Disha apartment. This is the area which the Karnataka @BSBommai visited a couple of days ago. This is the condition of the roads in just three-four hours of rain. #bengalururains pic.twitter.com/9uE6tUmaW8 — aksheev thakur (@aksheevthakur) September 4, 2022

Bengaluru City saw 131 mm of rain overnight, data by the India Meteorological Department said on Monday, September 5. According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), HSR layout saw 65 mm rain as of 3:30 am on Sunday. Bengaluru north also saw a lot of rains at night between 2-5 am. Bandikodagehalli saw very heavy rains of 125 mm. Doddanekundi (Mahadevapura zone) saw 125 mm rain up to 3 am. Marathahalli (East zone ) saw 129 mm as of 3:15 am.

Guess something's don't change in Bengaluru : The rain and the waterlogging.



Watch how people continue to struggle.



The situation near Obel Villas, Balagere#bengalururains pic.twitter.com/zXzQzQ4agf — Suraj Suresh (@Suraj_Suresh16) September 4, 2022

The city is likely to see more rains over the next two days as the IMD has issued a yellow warning for Bengaluru Urban district.