Bengaluru FC's new kit now features colours of the Karnataka flag

The fans of the club have also welcomed the design of the team's new away kit.

Bengaluru FC unveiled its new away kit for the 2020-21 season which features red and yellow seams on its sleeves and collar as a homage to Karnataka. “After seven years of living here, the city and the state feel like home. It is a matter of pride for me to wear these colours and especially this season, when we are in Goa, I believe this kit will make us feel closer to Bengaluru and Karnataka,” said Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri, who was part of the launch.

Red and yellow are the colours seen on the flag of Karnataka. Fans of the club expressed their approval of the club's new away kit design. "It just symbolises wearing your heart on your sleeve. It will remind the boys even though they are away, they will have the entire state in their heart," says Akshay Balachandra, a consultant based in Bengaluru and an ardent supporter of the club. “Like we already say about our kits - it's not just a kit, it's our second skin, it's our identity.”

The PUMA kit, priced at Rs 1,499, is available for purchase on the club’s online shop with fans being given the option to customise their order.

The new season of the Indian Super League begins in November and the Blues slated to travel to Goa for the tournament. The club recently signed Kristian Opseth and Fran Gonzalez on season long loan deals, and the duo will replace Raphael Augusto and Aberto Serran in the squad.

Opseth previously played in Norway and Turkey before a stint with A-League team Adelaide United. Fran Gonzalez, a 31-year-old midfielder, was signed from Mohun Bagan.

The club recently added on-call mental health experts to its team, a move that was welcomed by members of the squad.

Bengaluru FC goes into the 2020-21 Indian Super League season that is set to kick off on November 20 on the back of a disappointing campaign in 2019-20. The club ended the season without a trophy after starting the season as defending champions.