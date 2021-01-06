Bengaluru FC part ways with head coach Carles Cuadrat

Reserve coach Naushad Moosa has been appointed as the interim coach.

Bengaluru FC (BFC) announced on Wednesday that the club has parted ways with Spanish coach Carles Cuadrat five years after he joined the Indian Super League (ISL) team as an assistant coach. “After deep deliberation with the management, we feel the club needs to head in a new direction – one where the ethos and philosophy of Bengaluru FC begins reflecting again. While we enjoyed success with Carles in the past, we felt there was a departure from the philosophy that we hold true this season, which prompted us to arrive at this decision," Bengaluru FC Director Parth Jindal said.

The decision comes after three successive losses in the 2020-21 Indian Super League against ATK Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur and Mumbai City FC leaving the Bengaluru side fifth in the points table after 9 games.

Carles Cuadrat led Bengaluru FC to its maiden ISL title in 2018-19 in his first season as the head coach of the team. His Bengaluru FC team is the only one in the history of the competition to win the trophy after finishing first in the league stage of the tournament.

He was assistant coach under Albert Roca for two years starting in 2016. He was known for his characteristic fist-pump celebration at the end of BFC's home games.

Bengaluru FC, under the Spaniard, also holds the League record of most consecutive wins (six), unbeaten streak (11 games) and clean sheets (11). It was also under Carles that Rahul Bheke and Nishu Kumar earned call-ups to the national team.

Carles Cuadrat will be replaced by Naushad Moosa who has been with the club for four seasons now. Moosa is the head coach of the club's reserve team.

"Our search for a replacement has already begun and we will be bringing in someone who we believe can further the philosophy and style of this club. Our ambition of challenging for titles while developing young talent that goes on to represent the country remains unchanged. We are currently in a good position this season and we back the staff and players to build on it in the coming weeks,” Parth Jindal added.

Speaking on the decision, Carles said, “I greatly appreciate the club for giving me the opportunity to be head coach. It has been a relationship where I have been treated really well and a club that I will always have fond memories of. I would like to thank the owners and management whose vision has been excellent, players who have always been at my service, the staff that I have worked with and that have stood by my side across five seasons and the fans, who have been tremendous in their support, and without whom we could never have carved out so many beautiful nights at the Kanteerava and away."