Bengaluru to face power cuts until Saturday, here are affected areas

The BESCOM has said that the power cuts are due to regular maintenance works.

news POWER CUT

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has said that there will be a power outage in the cityâ€™s Jayadeva and Sarakki sub-division for regular maintenance work from 10 am to 6.30 pm until Saturday, January 9.

Areas including NS Palya Industrial Area, BTM Phase 2, Mico Layout 7th Main Road, IAS Colony, Madeena Nagar, EWS Extension 16th Main Road, JP Nagar Phase 3, 4 and 5, Dhanvantari Park, DS Pallya, Dollars Colony and other adjoining areas in South Bengaluru will be affected.

Meanwhile, according to reports, BESCOM is all set to convert 7,250-kilometre overhead electricity lines into an underground system, including 2,393-kilometre 11 kV high-tension lines in six areas of the city at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore. The six areas identified for the project are Indiranagar, Jayanagar, Shivajinagar, Koramangala, Whitefield and Hosur Road-Sarjapur Road divisions.

For the project, Asian Development Bank has recently cleared an amount of Rs 1,401.35 crore ($190 million). According to a report by Deccan Herald, the project aims at cutting down fossil fuel usage by reducing distribution losses. Another benefit would be reducing accidents wherein people come into contact with high-voltage wires. Several incidents of the same were reported last year, following which officials found that 8,000 houses are built in close proximity to these wires.