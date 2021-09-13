Bengaluru to face power cuts on September 14: Full list of areas

The power interruptions were announced by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) on Twitter.

news Power cut

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) on Sunday, September 12, said that there will be power outages across the city on Tuesday, September 14. In the Bengaluru East region, Spencer Road will face power cuts from 10.30 am to 3 pm while Bharat Mata Layout and Vinobhanagar will face power cuts from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm. Narayanapura, Kalkere Main Road, NRI Layout, Muneshwara Nagar, Sir M Vishwehwaraiah Nagar, KFC Signal and Sunny Layout will face power outages from 10 am to 4 pm. Immadahalli, Nagadenahalli, OMBR Layout, Pilla Reddy Nagar, Chick Banaswadi and Kythota areas will face power cuts from 11 am to 1 pm. Rachenahalli, Srirampura, Mestri Palya, Royal Enclave Layout, Chamundi Layout and Arkavathi Layout will face power cuts from 11 am to 3 pm. Gopalan Mall will face a power outage from 11 am to 1.30 pm.

In Bengaluru North area, Gayitri Nagar, Kogilu main road from Sri Maruthi Hospital to Andhra Bank, National Highway From Kogilu circle to Bagalur circle, first and second cross Judicial Layout, Kogilu Layout, Agrahara, Chokkanahalli and Hegdenagara will face power outage from 10 am to 5 pm. Fourth cross Nagappa Road will face power cuts from 10 am to 1 pm. Ramachandranagar third main road will face power outage from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm. Kalanagar main road and Kammanagondanahally will face a power cut from 10 am to 2 pm. BEL South Colony will face interruption in power supply from 11 am to 12 pm.

Meanwhile, Lottegollahalli and RK Garden will face power outages from 10.30 am to 6 pm. Thirumenahalli Village, Kogilu, Agrahara Hegdenagara, Amruthahalli, Jakkur, Telecom Layout, GKVK Layout and Yashodanagara will face power cuts from 9 am to 5 pm. Pipeline Road, AGBG Layout, Hesaraghatta Main Road, Panduranga Layout, Bhuvaneshwari Nagara 8, 9, 10th Main Road, Maheshwaramma Nagara, Krishnanadanagara and surrounding areas, ML Puram second Stage, BGS Hostel Back side, Bovipalya EHT line park surrounding areas, Ramesh Road, Prashanth Nagara surrounding areas, Police Quarters and surrounding areas, Yeshwanthpur Industrial Areas and aurrounding Areas, Kurubarahalli Bus Stop, Pipeline JC Nagar and surrounding areas will face power cuts from 10 am to 6 pm.

Virupakshapura, areas near Hotel Krishna Vaibhav, Thindlu Main Road and surrounding areas will face power outage from 2.30 to 5 pm. In Bengaluru South area, several colonies including Vinoba Nagar first cross, HSR seventh sector, Jakkasandra and Venkatapuraâ€™s surrounding areas, Bikisipura, Mango Garden, Prathima Industrial Layout, Kashi Nagar lake, ISRO Layout, Vasantha Vallaba Nagar, Sarada Nagar, Maruthi Layout, Karnataka Bank Jayanagar, Hindustan Granite, PP layout, Revenue Layout, Ganesha Temple Jayanagar, Puttalingaiah Road, Padmanabhanagara and Jayanagar 15th A cross road will face power cuts from 10 am to 5 pm.

Eshwara Layout, Lakshmi Nagar, Gururaghavendra layout, Shivashakthi Nagar, Sadanandappa Compound, Berappa Garden, Part of MS Layout, Dodmane Industrial Area, Church Road, Srinivasa choultry road, KKP Main Road, Chunchagatta Main Road, Rajiv Gandhi Road, Chunchagatta Village, Supraja Nagar, Ganapathipura, Old Bank Colony, Teachers Colony, Khodays Beer Factory, Beereshwara Nagara, Ganapathinagara, Jyothi Layout, Konanakunte Industrial Area, Rama Krishnappa and Chunchagatta Main Road will face power cuts from 10 am to 5.30 pm.

Meanwhile, Tata Share Wood, Basavanagar main Road will face power cuts from 2.30 to 5 pm. Hulimavu and Nynapanahalli will face power cuts from 11 am to 2 pm. Casiheer Layout, AXA Road, Old Madiwala, Jaibheema Nagar will face power cuts from 10 am to 12 pm. Beretana Agrahara will face power cuts from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm. BEML Layout will face power cuts from 11 am to 1.30 pm.

In Bengaluru West, Doddaballi Road, Good Darth Road, Suncity, BD Colony, Dubasipally, Medsole Hospital Road, Mallathali Layout, East West College Road, Dwarkabasa Road, KLE College Road will face power interruption from 9 am to 5 pm. BM Kaval, Gangasandra, Father Thota and Patelamma Doddi will face power interruption from 10 am to 12 pm. Bheemanakuppe will face power cuts from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. Thippanhalli Main Road, PSC College, Venugopal Nagar & Suvarana Nagar, Raghvandra Layout Pipe Line Road, Andhrahalli Govt School, Andhrahalli circle and Hosahalli Road will face power cuts from 10 am to 5 pm. Malagala and Janatha Colony will face power cuts from 10.30 to 5.30. Kempambudhi Kere and Nanjappa Layout will face power cuts from 9.30 am to 11.45 pm. Baldwin school and Ujwal apartments will face power outages from 10 am to 1 pm. Hoskerehalli main road, SLV Party Hall Byatarayanapura, Vijay Theatre Backside, Byaterayanapura and Government School MM Road will face power outage from 10 am to 6 pm.

Meanwhile, Manivilla Garden, Vinayaka Nagara, Shivafarm, Shiva Temple, Andanappa Layout, Mariyappa Road, Kamakshipalya, Lakshmana Nagara, Sanjeevini Nagara, Vigneshwara Nagara, Hegganahalli, Hegganahalli Cross, Sunkadakatte, Pipeline Raoad Sunakadakatte, Widia Layout, Kolimane Road, Attiguppe Petrol Bunk Main Road, Attiguppe Income Tax Layout, Widia Layout, BHEL Guest House, Basaveshwara Layout, Near Bunt Sangha, Subbanna Garden, BHEL Township, Subbanna Garden, Basaveshwara Layout, Gangondana Hally, Chandralayout, HBCS Layout 2, BCC Layout, Gangondanahalli Main Road, Park Service Road DTC 11, Binny Layout, Goodwill Appt, Binny Layout, Attiguppe Near Govt College, Indira Colony, Mico Layout II, Chandra Layout, Near BCC Layout, Adugondana Hally, Gangondana Hally Gangondana Hally, Mico Layout BCC Layout, Attiguppe Near Govt Collage BCC Layout Water Tank Back Side, Nanjarasappa Layout, Near Skyline BBMP Park, Bapuji HBCS Layout, Maruthinagara Chandra yout, Chickpete Layout, Skyline Apartment Main Road, Anubhava Nagara, Maruthi Nagara-15, Nagarabhavi Main Road, Maruthinagara 3rd Main, Jayalakshmi Industrial, Chandralayout, Near Siddaganga School Back Side, Income Tax Layout, Vidyagiri Layout, Bus, Maruthi Nagara, Chandra Layout 80ft Road, Chandra Layout BMTC Depot, Chandra Layout Milk Booth, Basaveshwara Layout, KPA Chandra Layout, Maruthi Nagara 80ft Road, Jyothinagara, N-Bhavi, 1 Stg, BHND, SBI, 8th Cross, M C Layout, Nagarabhavi, Chandralayout 12th Cross and 11th Cross, Chandra Layout Slum, Sir MV 9th block and Surrounding Areas, Rajivgandhi Nagara, Byraveshwara Nagara, Near Wildkraft, Kebbehalli, Hanumantharayana Palya, Rajajinagara 5th Block, MPM Layout and surrounding areas will face power cuts from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm. Sirsi Circle will face power cut from 2.30 am to 5.30 pm.