Bengaluru to face power cuts on November 29: Full list of areas

The interruptions will be caused due to maintenance works across the city, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has said.

news Power cut

Areas across Bengaluru will face interruptions in power supply on Monday, November 29, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has said. The interruptions will be caused due to maintenance works, the company said.

In the South zone, areas that will be affected include 34th to 36th cross of Jayanagar 8th block, Siddapura 1st block, Karagappa Compound, CKC Garden, ISRO Layout, Kumaraswamy Layout, CR Layout, VR Layout, Sangam circle, LIC Colony, GM garden, JP Nagar 1st phase, JNR 8th block, Banashankari petrol bunk, WMS Compound, Gurumurthappa Compound ,Vaisy Bank, Monotype Road, Kanakapura Main Road, Yarab Nagar, Padmanabhanagar 9th main, Puttalingaiah Road Padmanabhanagar, JP Nagar 5th phase, Uttarahalli Main Road, Tulasi Theatre Marathahalli, AECS Layout, Varturu and Boganhalli main road. These areas will face power interruptions between 10 am and 5-5.30 pm.

Areas in the West zone that will be affected include parts of Vijayanagara, Hampinagara, REMCO Layout, Binny Layout, Saraswathi Iron Central Excise Layout, Widia Layout, BHEL Guest House, Attiguppe Income tax Layout, HBCS Layout, Priyadarshini Layout, Subbanna Garden, Nanjarasappa Layout, Canara Bank, Chandra Layout, HBCS Layout 2, Judges Layout, BEML Layout 1st stage, 1st main Basaveshwaranagar, West of Chord Road surrounding areas, Nagarabhavi 9th block, Sampige Layout, Coconut Garden, Manasa Nagara, Teachers Layout, Panchasheela Nagara, tent Road, Sanjeevani Nagara and Mudalapalya. These areas will face power outages between 10 am and 5.30 pm.

In the North zone, areas including Chikka Bommasandra Circle, Palanahalli Lake Road, Maruthi Nagar, Dwaraka Nagar, Vishveshwarayya Layout, Maaramma Temple, Tata Nagar, Pipeline Road, Kalyan Nagar, Mallasandra, AGBG Layout, Sai Baba Nagar, Jaladarshini Layout and Yesvantpur 1st main road will face power interruptions, between 10 am and 5 pm.

In the East zone, areas that will face power cuts are 18th main Domlur Flyover, Wipro Hospital, Koshys Hospital, Raghavendra Circle, Medhalli Circle, Coca Cola Factory, Jogupalya, Cambridge Layout, Cooke Town Indira Canteen, Govindpura Main Road, HBR Layout, Kammanahalli, Channasandra, Banaswadi and Dodda Banaswadi, from various timings between 10 am and 6 pm.