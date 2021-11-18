Bengaluru to face power cuts from November 19-21: Details

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) said that it will be carrying out maintenance and cable laying work in parts of Bengaluru.

Power Cut

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has released a list of several areas in Bengaluru that will be facing power outages from Friday, November 19 to Sunday, November 21.

The areas in south Bengaluru that are likely to be affected are Jayanagar, JP Nagar, HSR Layout, Maruthi Layout, Electronic City, which will face a power cut from 10 am to 5.30 pm. Electronic City, Konappana Agrahara, Doddathoguru and surrounding areas are likely to face power cuts from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. In North Bengaluru, Hebbal, Peenya, Malleshwaram, Jalahalli areas are likely to see a power cut from 10 am to 2 pm. In Bengaluru west area, power is also expected to be affected in Rajajinagar, RR Nagar, and Kengeri from 10 am to 5 pm. In Bengaluru east, Indiranagar, Shivajinagar and Whitefield will also see some power cuts from 10 am to 2 pm.

BESCOM is carrying out cable-laying work in many areas, and the power outages on these days have been attributed to this. BESCOM will be laying underground cables in these areas and will be carrying out maintenance work as well. Power supply will be restored once the maintenance work is over, BESCOM said in a release. The power cuts will continue over the next two-three days, BESCOM has said.

Power cuts in Bengaluru are not an uncommon occurrence, and according to BESCOM, there may be some power cuts till the end of the month as well. Earlier, TNM had reported on why Bengaluru has such frequent power cuts, and experts had then said that Karnataka, as a state, has surplus power and suffers low losses at the transmission level but Bengaluruâ€™s BESCOM is the weak link in the system. BESCOM is a state government-owned entity which has monopoly of power distribution in Bengaluru and surrounding districts.

