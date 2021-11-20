Bengaluru to face power cuts on Nov 21, 22: List of areas

The power cuts will be caused due to maintenance and other works, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) said.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced that several areas will face interruptions in power supply on Sunday, November 21, and Monday, November 22. On Sunday, the power cuts will be faced majorly in areas of the West and South zones of Bengaluru, due to maintenance and other works. On Monday, areas across Bengaluru will face power cuts.

November 21

In the South zone, areas including Siddapura 2nd block, 18th cross, 8th cross, 6th cross, 10th Main, 1st block, 3rd block, 18th Cross, 7th Cross and Someshwaranagar will face power interruptions from 10 am to 5.30 pm.

In the West zone, power will be interrupted from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm in several areas including Vijayanagara, Hosahalli, Hampinagara, Remco layout, Binny layout, Central Excise Layout, MC Layout, CES Layout, Bapuji Layout, Saraswathi Nagar, GKW Layout, Secretariat Layout, Marena Halli, Widia Layout, Attiguppe, Basaveshwara Layout, BHEL Township, Subbanna Garden, Basaveshwara Layout, VHBCS Layout, Priyadarshini Layout, Gangondana Halli, Chandra Layout, MICO Layout, BCC Layout, Kottige Palya, Panchasheela Nagara, Sanjeevini Nagra, Mudalapalya, TG Palya Main Road and Vigneshwara Nagar.

November 22

In the South zone of Bengaluru, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5.30 pm. Affected areas include Yediyuru, Someshwaranagar, Mantri Tranquil Apartment and Gokulam Apartment.

In the West zone, power interruptions will occur after 10.30 am and will continue till 5.30 pm in several areas including Vijayanagara, Hosahalli, Hampinagara, Remco layout, Kayan Layout, Central Excise Layout, MC Layout, CES Layout, Bapuji Layout, GKW Layout, Secretariat Layout, Marena Halli, Widia Layout, Attiguppe, Basaveshwara Layout, Subbanna Garden, BHEL Township, VHBCS Layout, Priyadarshini Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Shivanand Nagar, Moodalapalya, Chandra Layout, Canara Bank Colony, Anubhava Nagara, Maruthi Nagara, Nagarabhavi Main Road, Mico Layout, BCC Layout, Gangondana Hally, Prashantha Nagara, Sampige Layout, Amarjyothi Nagar, Hvr Layout, Manasa Nagra,Teachers Layout ,NGEF Layout and Panchasheela Nagara.

In the North zone, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm in GKVK Layout, Yashodanagar, Tank Bund Road, Venkat Wing Royal, Bagalur Main Road, Dwaraka Nagar, BEL South colony, Kalanagar, Kammagondanahally, Parvathamma Layout, Canara Bank Layout, Attur Layout, Muneshwara Layout, Santoshnagar, Veerasagara, Trivik Apartments, Hanumaiah Layout, Kodigehalli, Balaji Layout, BEL Layout and HMT Layout.

In the East zone, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 4 pm in a few areas including Amma Bhagavan temple, Domlur surroundings, Double road, Varthur Road, Nagavara Palya, Saint Antony, BBMP Office and NRI Layout.