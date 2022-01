Bengaluru to face power cuts from January 3 to 5: Full list of areas

The power cuts will be caused due to maintenance and other works taken up by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

Several areas in Bengaluru will face power outages from January 3 to January 5 owing to maintenance and other works according to Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

January 3

In the South zone of Bengaluru power outages will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas will include Vinayaka Nagara, Lakkasandra, Laljinagar, Wilsongarden, Bikisipura, Prathima Industrial Layout, Kashi Nagar Lake, ISRO Layout, Kumaraswamy Layout, JP Nagar 1st Phase, Sarakki Market, Puttenahalli Main Road, Bank Of Baroda Colony, Chunchagatta Village, Supraja Nagar, Ganapathi Pura, Old Bank Colony, Teachers Colony, Beereshwara Nagar, Ganapathipura, Konanakunte Industrial Area, Banashankari 2nd Stage, JP Nagar 5th Phase, Bank Colony, Srinivasa Nagara, Vivekananda Nagara, Ejipura, Challagatta, Nagasandra, Kempapura, Yamalur, Bannappa Colony, Ramesh Layout, Pearls Paradise, ITPL Main Road, BDA First Phase, Doddakammanahalli, Chikkakammanahalli and Nobo Nagar.

In the East zone of Bengaluru power cuts will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Hoysala Nagar Road, BCI Estate Industrial Area, KG Pura Main Road, D'costa Layout, Govindapura, Byrappa Layout, Govindapura Village, Byrathi, Byrathi Village and MS Ramaiah North City.

In the North zone power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Okalipuram Main Road, Hanumanthappa Colony, Mathikere Main Road, SBM Colony, New BEL Road, Dollars Colony, Muthyalanagar, MES Road, Lakshmipura Village, Thindlu Main Road, MS Palya, Kanaka Nagara, Amruthnagar, Jakkur, Sampigehalli, Hegde Nagar, Vinayak Nagar, Sanjaynagar Main Road, Shetihalli, Mallasandra, Nandini Layout And surrounding areas, Mahalakshmi Puram, Akkamahadevi Choultry, Nagpur Main Road and Modi Road.

In the West zone power interruptions will occur from 9 am to 5 pm. Areas which will be affected include BDA Layout Surrounding, Chamararajpet, Hosakerehalli Main Road, Uttarahalli Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipallia, Annapoorneshwari Layout, Bhoomika Layout, Patangiri, BHEL Layout, Andhrahalli, Surana Nagar Syndicate Bank Layout, D Group 5th Block, Tank Bund Road, Suncity, Apurva Layout, Kengeri Main Road, Ullal Nagar, Maruti Nagar, Bhuveneswar Nagar, Dodda Basti Main Road, BEL 1st Stage, BEL 2nd Stage and Bhavaninagar.

January 4

In the South zone of Bengaluru power cuts will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Vinayaka Nagara, Panchalingeshwara, SR Nagar, Jarganahalli, Krishna Devaraya Nagar, Bikisipura, Prathima Industrial Layout, ISRO Layout, Maruthi Layout, Vittal Nagar, Kumarswamy Layout, Teachers Colony, Gowdanapaliya, Vasanthapura Main Road, Vasantha Vallaba Nagar, Kuvempu Nagar Main Road, Vasanthapura, LIC Colony, JP Nagar 1st Phase, Jayanagar 8th Block, JP Nagar 6th Phase, Puttenahalli, BDA Complex, KIMS College, JP Nagar 2nd Phase,JP Nagar 3rd Phase, JP Nagar 4th Phase, JP Nagar 5th Phase, Dollars Layout, Channammana Acchukattu, Kathriguppe, Banashankari 3rd Stage, Chikkallsandra, Uttarahalli Main Road, Part of Sarvaboumanagar, Part of Ramanjaneya Nagar, Vivek Nagar, Nagasandra, Raju Colony, Munni Reddy Layout, ITPL Main Road, BDA 2nd Phase and 4th Block BDA.

In the East zone power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Swamy Vivekananda Road, KG Pura Main Road, Swami Vivekananda Road, Domlur Village, Banaswadi Main Road, B Channasandra, UIlal Nagar, Nagawara, Chanakya Layout Geddalahalli, Hiremath Layout, Basavanna Layout, Coffee Board Layout, Gunjur, Krupanidhi and Hosahalli Rd.

In the North zone power cuts will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Ayyappa Temple Road, Srirampura, Yeshwanthpur, Gurumurthy Reddy Colony, Ambedkar Nagar, JP Park, HMT Layout, Jalahalli Village, Abbigere Industrial Area, Singapura, Hegde Nagar, Shivanahalli, Chokkanahalli, Palanahalli, Puttenahalli, Yelahanka Old Town, KEB Layout, , Shetihalli, Mallasandra, Hesaraghatta Main Road, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Tumkur Main Road T Dasarahalli, Hamsasagar, MG Nagar, VHBCS Layout, Kurubarahalli, JC Nagar, Nandini Layout, Sakamma Badavane, Parimala Nagar and Surrounding Area.

IN the West zone power interruptions will occur from 9 am to 5 pm. Affected areas will include Seetha Circle, Parts of Bytranapur, BHEL Layout, Doddabele Road, Annapurneshwari Layout, TG Palya, Vidyamana Nagar, Kerechudalli, Hosadoddi, Sadanapalya, BD Colony, Dubasipalya, Uttarahalli Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipallia, Mallathalli Layout, Dwarkabasa Road, Ambedkar Nagar, Ullal Bus Stand and BDA Colony.

January 5

In the South zone of Bengaluru power cuts will occur from 10 am to 5.30 pm. Affected areas include Lakshmi Road, Shanthinagar, Vinayaka Nagar, Bikisipura, Prathima Industrial Layout, ISRO Layout, Kumarswamy Layout, Siddapura, Someshwaranagar, Srinivasa Industrial Area, Chunchagatta Village, Supraja Nagar, Ganapathi Pura, Old Bank Colony, Teachers Colony, Beereshwara Nagar, Konanakunte Industrial Area, Puttenahalli Main Road, Bank Of Baroda Colony, Shastri Nagar Main Road, KR Road, Kidney Foundation, Padmanabahnagara, JP Nagar 2nd Phase, JP Nagar 3rd Phase, JP Nagar 4th Phase, JP Nagar 5th Phase, Dollars Layout, Cauvery Nagara, Vivekananda Nagara, Kathriguppe Main Road, Kathriguppe East, Banashankari 3rd Stage, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar And Surrounding Areas, Ejipura, Viveknagar, Jagadishnagar, Shivanandanagar, Kuvempu Road, Veerabadranagar, Shivashakthi Colony, Marathalli, ITPL Main Road, Hulimavu, Kudlu Gate and Gottigere.

In the East zone power outages will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Munireddy, KR Puram, Kasturi Nagar, KG Pura Main Road, Banaswadi, Byrathi, Byrathi Village, Thanisandra Main Road, Saraipalya, MS Ramaiah North City and Govindpura Main Road.

In the North zone power interruptions will occur from 9.30 to 5 pm. Affected areas will include Rajajinagar, Srirampuram, Nagappa Block, Yeshwanthpur, Gurumurthy Reddy Colony, New BEL Road, Dollars Colony, DJ Halli, Modi Road, Hegde Nagar, Vinayak Nagar, Dwaraka Nagar, Yelahanka Old Town, Jakkur, Ravindranagar, Santoshnagara, Kalyan Nagar, Prashanth Nagar, Hesaraghatta Main Road, Bagalagunte, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Bovipalya, Mahalakshmi Puram, Sri Ramanagar and JC Nagar.

In the West zone of Bengaluru Power cuts will occur from 9 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Bapuji Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, Shoba tent road, Satellite bus stop, KSFIC Road, Balashapalliya Road, Uttarahalli Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipallia, Annapoorneshwari layout, BHEL Layout, D Group 4th Block, Basappanapalya, Thimmegowdanapalya, Suncity, BD Colony, Apurva Layout, Kengeri Main Road, BDA Area Block -1, Bhuveneswar Nagar, Dodda Basti Main Road, Kalyani Layout, RR layout, Kuvempu Main Road, GK Galli Road and Ganganagar.