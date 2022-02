Bengaluru to face power cuts from February 10 to 12: Full list of areas

The power outages will be caused due to maintenance and other upgradation works taken up by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

Several areas in Bengaluru will experience power cuts from Thursday, February 10 to Saturday, February 12. The power interruptions will be caused by upgradation and other maintenance works taken up by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

February 10

In the south zone of Bengaluru, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Yediyur Lake, Parts of Jayanagar, KSRTC Quarters, Gowdanapalya, Vasanthapura Main Road, Vasantha Vallaba Nagar, Kuvempu Nagar Main Road, Vasathapura, JP Nagar 1st Phase, Shakambari Nagar, Sarakki Market, BAD Complex, KIMS College, Thurahalli, Chikkalasandra Bus Stop, Ejipura, Domlur, Maruthi Nagara, Old Madiwala, Dollars Colony, SJR College Road, ITPL Main Road, Marathalli, Weavers Colony and BDA 9th Phase.

In the north zone, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas will include Rajajinagar, Sadashivanagar, BK Nagar, Mohan Kumar Nagar, Pampa Nagar, New BEL Road, Doddabyalakere, Kempapura, Ludunagara, Silvepura, Kumbarahalli, Kalanagar, Sharadamba Nagar, HMT Layout, Basavalingappa Nagara, Kodigehalli, Vidyaranyapura, KHB Quarters, Ranka Nagara, Hegde Nagar, Dwaraka Nagar, Shetihalli, Mallasandra, Bagalagunte, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Kalyana Nagara, Maheshwari Nagar, MICO Layout and JC Nagar.

In the east zone, power cuts will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Uday Nagar, Kasturi Nagar, A Narayanapura, KG Pura Main Road, Jogupalya, Ilpe Thopu, Itc Main Road, Oddarapalya, Umar Nagar, Nagawara, Varthur Main Road, Halasahalli Road, KR Puram Market, Mahadevapura and GC Palya.

In the west zone, power interruptions will occur from 9 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Nagarabhavi Main Road, Maruthi Nagar, Canara Bank Colony, Basaveshwaranagar, Basaveshwaranagar, Manjunatah Nagar, Pappaiah Garden, KHB 2nd Stage, Agrahara Dasarahalli, Sunkadakatte, BHEL Layout, Raghavendra Industrial Estate, D Group Layout, Vigneshwara Nagar, Andrahalli Main Road, , Kengeri Main Road, Dubasipalya, BEL 1st Stage, BEL 2nd Stage and Bhavaninagar.

February 11

In the south zone of Bengaluru, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include K R Road, Jayanagar, Nanjappa Road, Shanthinagar, Jarganahalli, Krishna Devaraya Nagar, YV Annaiah Road, Bikisipura, Prathima Industrial Layout, ISRO Layout, Kumaraswamy Layout, Vasantha Vallaba Nagar, Sarada Nagar, Siddapura, Someshwaranagar, Banashankari 3rd Stage, Sarvabowmanagara, Murugeshpalya, Kundalahalli Village, Basavanagar, Vinayaka Nagar, Dodda Nekundi, Bommanahalli, Begur Main Road and 5th Block BDA

In the north zone, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas will include Mariyappanapalya, Gayathrinagar, Nagappa Block, Sadashivanagar, New BEL Road, Yeshwanthpur 1st Main Road, Abbigere, Doddabyalakere, Kempapura, Ludunagara, Silvepura, Kumbarahalli, Adithya Nagar, Tatanagar, Devi Nagar, Lottegolahalli , Tatanagar, Devi Nagar, Lottegolahalli, Sainagar 2nd Phase, Hegde Nagar, Dwaraka Nagar, Bhuvaneshwari Nagara, Kanaka Nagara, Shetihalli, Hesaraghatta Main Road, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, T Dasarahalli, Sri Kanteshwara Nagara and JC Nagar.

In the east zone, power cuts will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Swamy Vivekananda Road, Varthur Road, Nagavara Palya, KG Pura Main Road, Kodihalli, Margondanahalli, Murphy Town, HBR Layout, Whitefield Main Road and Kumbena Agrahara.

In the west zone, power interruptions will occur from 9 am to 5.30 pm. Affected areas include Hampinagara, Shivanand Nagar, Gangondana Hally, Chandralayout, Parts of Basaveshwaranagar, Manjunath Nagar, Agrahara Dasarahalli, Kebbehalli, Weavers Colony, Thyagarajanagar, Balashapalya Road, Uttarahalli Road, Kodipalya, Vidhyapitha Road, Andrahalli Main Road, Ullal Nagar, Kuvempu Main Road, Ganganagar, Dwarkabasa Road, Ambedkar Nagar, Ullal Bus Stand and BDA Colony.

February 12

In the south zone of Bengaluru, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Jayanagar 4th Block, Shanthinagar, Vinayaka Nagar, Kanaka Layout, Gowdanapalya, Konena Agrahara, Marathalli, Sanjay Nagar, Manjunatha Nagar, Parangipalya, Sarjapur Road, Electronic City, Konappana Agrahara, Doddathoguru, Basapura Main Road and GS Palya.

In the north zone, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas will include Hanuman Layout, Balaji Layout, MLA Layout, RT Nagar and Peenya Village.

In the east zone, power cuts will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include St Joseph’s Road and Murphy Town.

In the west zone, power interruptions will occur from 9 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Hampinagara, Subbanna Garden, Shivanand Nagar, Gangondanahally, Chandralayout, Parts of Basaveshwaranagar, Manjunath Nagar, Agrahara Dasarahalli, Kebbehalli, Hosahalli Road Area and D Group Layout 1st Block.