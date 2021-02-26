The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) on Friday released a statement, announcing that many parts of Bengaluruâ€™s Koramangala area will face a power cut on Saturday. The power outage will occur from 10 am to 2 pm.
The BESCOM in their statement cited that the power outage will be due to works of line clearance and connection projects in the Koramangala GIS and Koramangala Substation respectively. The areas that will be affected are:
NGV Kapila Block
Ganga Road
Yamuna Road
Cauvery Road
Sharavathi Road
Judicial Block
Thungabhadra Road
NGV Club
Ghataprabha
Parts of Godavari Road
Mantri Habitat Commercial Complex
BWSSB Sewage plant
6th Block Koramangala
LR Nagar
Rajendra Nagar
Ambedkar Nagar Raheja Residency
The first block of Jakkasandra and surrounding areas
On February 11, many parts of Bengaluru faced unscheduled power interruptions from 12 pm due to a technical issue. The areas that were impacted were Jayanagar, SR Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Wilson Garden, Austin Town, Koramangala, JP Nagar, Ulsoor, Indiranagar, Chamarajpet, Marathahalli and HAL and surrounding areas. Following complaints from residents, the BESCOM restored power in these areas later during the day.
In the past week, many localities of the city faced power cuts that lasted for eight hours. The power was disrupted from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm due to cable-laying related work in Bengaluruâ€™s Jayadeva, St John's, RBI and Sarakki substations. Parts of BTM Layout, JP Nagar, and Old Airport Road, among others were affected, as per BESCOM. Moreover, the power company on Friday, February 19, had announced that multiple power distribution stations would be shut down for repairs during the weekend. Those that were shut down included the Aluru, Nelamangala, BIEC, Hoody and Kadubeesanahalli stations.
Unseasonal rains were reported in several parts of Bengaluru on the evening of February 20, which affected the power supply as well.