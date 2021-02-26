Bengaluru to face power cuts on Feb 27: Full list of areas

The BESCOM announced that power will be disrupted between 10 am to 2 pm.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) on Friday released a statement, announcing that many parts of Bengaluruâ€™s Koramangala area will face a power cut on Saturday. The power outage will occur from 10 am to 2 pm.

The BESCOM in their statement cited that the power outage will be due to works of line clearance and connection projects in the Koramangala GIS and Koramangala Substation respectively. The areas that will be affected are:

NGV Kapila Block

Ganga Road

Yamuna Road

Cauvery Road

Sharavathi Road

Judicial Block

Thungabhadra Road

NGV Club

Ghataprabha

Parts of Godavari Road

Mantri Habitat Commercial Complex

BWSSB Sewage plant

6th Block Koramangala

LR Nagar

Rajendra Nagar

Ambedkar Nagar Raheja Residency

The first block of Jakkasandra and surrounding areas

On February 11, many parts of Bengaluru faced unscheduled power interruptions from 12 pm due to a technical issue. The areas that were impacted were Jayanagar, SR Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Wilson Garden, Austin Town, Koramangala, JP Nagar, Ulsoor, Indiranagar, Chamarajpet, Marathahalli and HAL and surrounding areas. Following complaints from residents, the BESCOM restored power in these areas later during the day.

In the past week, many localities of the city faced power cuts that lasted for eight hours. The power was disrupted from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm due to cable-laying related work in Bengaluruâ€™s Jayadeva, St John's, RBI and Sarakki substations. Parts of BTM Layout, JP Nagar, and Old Airport Road, among others were affected, as per BESCOM. Moreover, the power company on Friday, February 19, had announced that multiple power distribution stations would be shut down for repairs during the weekend. Those that were shut down included the Aluru, Nelamangala, BIEC, Hoody and Kadubeesanahalli stations.

Unseasonal rains were reported in several parts of Bengaluru on the evening of February 20, which affected the power supply as well.