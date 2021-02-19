Bengaluru to face power cuts on Feb 20 and 21: List of areas

Several power distribution stations of the BESCOM are to undergo repairs, resulting in the power outages.

news Power Cut

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) on Friday announced that multiple power distribution stations will be shut down for repairs during the weekend. Those that will be shutdown include the Aluru, Nelamangala, BIEC, Hoody and Kadubesanahalli stations.

The first three stations will be shut down from 9 am on February 20, to 6 pm on February 21. These stations come under the DG 2 Peenya line, which are being shifted to accommodate works for the KLE Society.

The power disruption will majorly affect northern parts of Bengaluru and Nelamangala. The areas that will experience power cuts include Nelmangala Town of Nelmangala and Bangalore North, Pate Beedhi, Rayan Nagara, Sadashivanagar, KSRTC Layout, Danojipalya, Dadapir Layout, Jakkasandra, Arasinakunte, Adarsha Nagara, Nandaramayyanapalya, Marappanapalya, Weaverâ€™s Colony, Islampura, Madanayakanahalli, Anantapura, Papa Bovipalya, Deganahalli, Mylanahalli, Huskur, Betthanagere, Bommasettanahalli, Huskur Colony, Gopalpura, Byrasettihalli, Bolamaranahalli, Tyagadahalli, Uddicikkanahalli, Arjuna Bettahalli, Guttepalya, Totagere, Kanegaudanahalli, Halasimaradapalya, Basaveshvara Extension, Hanumantegaudanapalya, Hanumanthanagar, Kuvempu Layout, Janta Colony, Kudurugere road, Tumkur main road, Mandara Granite Factory, Dasanapura, Techsport Factory, Madavara, Siddhanahosahalli, Dombarahalla, Rajeshwari Nagar, Laxmipura, Laxmipura Colony, Thotadaguddadahalli, Bailappanapalya, Kammasandra, Kadaranahalli, Koliganahalli, KG Srikanthapura, Gangondanahalli, Hotteppanapalya and surrounding areas.

The Kadubeesanahalli and the Hoody Station will be shut down on January 20 from 10 am to 5 pm. Under these stations, the areas that will face power outages include Kaveri nagar, Ayyappanagar 1" Block to 4 Block, Swathantra palya, Chikkadevasandra, Graphite road, L&T and Genisis, Manipal Hospital opp. Shanthinikethan apartment, RHB colony, G.C. Palya, Hoody main road, Rajpalya, Kanyakumari software, ABB tech park, Zuri Hotel, Pheonix mall, Old Airport Road, Ramanjaneya Layout, Anand Nagar, Marathahalli Police Station Service Road, Kadubeesanahalli, Salarpuria Sattva, Prestige Tech Park, Krishna Temple, BWSSB, SBI Bank KT Halli, Vinayaka Layout, Chowdeshwari Layout, Krishnappa Garden, Tulsi Theatre Road, AK Colony, Balaji Layout, Hemanta Nagar, LRDE Layout, Kala Mandira Road, Marathahalli, Vikas Telecom, Gunjurpalya, Pannatturu, Balagere, Munnekollala, Munireddy Layout, Kaverappa and Green Garden Layout, Bhogenahalli, New Horizon College and surrounding areas.