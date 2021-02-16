Bengaluru to face power cuts on Feb 17: Full list of areas

The interruption will be due to the quarterly maintenance at the â€˜66/11KV Pottery Road Stationâ€™ by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has released a statement which says there will be power outages across several areas majorly in the eastern part of the city and several other areas. The outages will occur from 10 am to 4 pm on Wednesday, February 17.

The affected areas announced by BESCOM will include Bore Bank Road, Haris Road, SK garden, ITI Layout, Chinnappa Garden, Gandhi Grama, Williams Town, Pottery Town, Cox Town, Doddigunta, CC Road, RK Road, Wheeler Road, Thambu Chetty Road. MM Road, Mosque Road, More Road, Coles Road, Stephens Road, Roberson Road, Rathan Singh Road. Kumaraswamy Naidu Road, Andhra Bank Road, Nagayana Palya, Sathya Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Gajendra Nagar, Old Byappanahalli, Sadashiva Temple Road, KSFC Layout, KHB Colony, Kanakadasa Layout, Orion Mall, Pottery Road, Hutchins Road, Desi Nagar Slum, Viviani Road, Wheelers Road, Carlston Road, Lewis Road, Lloyd Road, Richard Park Road, Hall road, Davis Road, Hutchins road Ist and 6th cross, Wheeler road Extension, Ashoka Road, North Road, D'crosta square, D'costa Layout. Vivekananda Nagar Ist and 3rd Cross.

The interruption will be due to the quarterly maintenance at the â€˜66/11KV Pottery Road Stationâ€™ by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). Other areas that may face outages are C.K.Garden, Mariyamma Temple Street, Jai Bharath Nagar, M.S.Nagar, Lingarajapuram Village, Kariyannanapalya, Ramachandrappa Layout, Oil Mill Road, Lokesh Tent Road, Divya Shanti Church, High Street, Banaswadi Main Road, Puravankara Apartments, MSO Colony, ITC Colony. Jeevanahalli Park Road. Heerachand Layout, Rose Garden, Chattappa Garden, Motwani Apartment. Banaswadi Main road, Mc'person Road, BWSSB Junction, Muniga Layout, Indian Tobacco Company, Hall Road, Davis Road. Pillanna Garden Ist stage, Sagayapuram. Kandaswamy Mudaliar Road, P&T Colony. Venkateshpuram, Arokyamma I/o. Bharath Matha I/o, Tannery Main Road, Masjid Street, NC Colony, Giddappa Block, AK Colony, Basappa lane, Pillanna Garden 3rd stage. Railway I/o, New Bagalur I/o and old Bagalur I/o, Hennur main road, Sonappa block. Dhobi ghat, and Surrounding areas.