Bengaluru to face power cuts on December 7, 8 and 9: Full details

The power cuts will be caused due to maintenance and other work by KPTCL.

Several areas in Bengaluru will face power interruptions on December 7, 8 and 9, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) said. The power cuts will be caused due to maintenance and other works by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), according to BESCOM.

December 7

Power interruptions are expected to be between 10 am and 5.30 pm.

The affected areas include New Mico Road, Bikisipura, Mango Garden, Prathima Industrial Layout, Kashi Nagar, ISRO Layout, Samrudhi Layout, Vittal Nagar, Kumarswamy Layout, Puttenahalli, Wilson Garden, Govind Reddy Layout, parts of Rajeev Gandhi Road, KR Road, Banashankari 2nd Stage, Kaverinagar, Papaiah Garden, Banashankari 3rd Stage, JP Nagar 5th Phase, Vinayakanagar, Kathriguppe KEB Layout, Chennammanakere Achukattu, Bank Colony, Srinivasa Nagar, Vivekananda Nagara, Vivek Nagar, Doddanekundi, AECS Layout Bangalore ITPLl Main Road, Devarabisanahall, Ck Nagara, Electronic City, Konappana Agrahara, Narayana Nagar, Navodaya Nagara, HSR 1st Sector and Hulimavu.

In the North zone, the areas which will be affected are Gandhigrama, Pampa Nagar, Mathikere, New BEL Road, Dollars Colony, Subedarpalya, KN Extension, Divanarapalya, Sundar Nagar, BEL Industrial estate, Abbigere Village, Kempegowda Layout, Thindlu Main Road ,Sir MV Layout, Hegde Nagara, Dasarahalli Main Road, Bhuvaneshwari Nagra, Venkategowda Layout, Coffee Board Layout, KG halli, BDA layout, Basavanagar, Hesaragatta main road, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Tumkur main road, T Dasarahalli, Shetihalli and Mallasandra.

In the West zone, power outages are expected to start after 9 am and go up until 5.30 pm. Areas which may be affected include Kamalanagar, JC Nagar Surrounding, AD Halli, Ambedkar Stadium, Vinayaka Layout, Nagrabhavi, Girinagar 4th Phase, Bulltemple Road, Near Uma Theater, Doddabele Road, BHEL Layout, Krishna Garden, Bhoomika Layout, Patangiri, BHEL Layout, Andrahalli main road, BDA Area Block -1, Kuvempu main Road, Mallathalli Layout, KLE College Road and BDA Colony.

In the East zone power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. The areas affected will include Indiranagar, Shivaji Nagar, xGouthampura, Halasuru Police Station and surrounding areas, Varthur Road, Nagavara Palya, Tannery Road, HRBR 3rd Block, CMR Road, Ramaiah Layout, Jayanthi Nagara, Kempegowda Police Quarters, Nagenahalli Dinne, Coffee Board Layout, Belathurur, Hoody, Rajpalya, Thigalarapalya.

December 8

In the South zone of Bengaluru power cuts will occur from 10 am to 5.30 pm. The affected areas include ISRO Layout, Kumaraswamy Layout, Vittal Nagar, Siddapura, Someshwaranagar, RBI Layout, JP Nagar, Ayodya Nagar, Vinayakanagar, Cauvery Nagara, Vivekananda Nagara, Kathriguppe main road, Kathriguppe East, Banashankari 3rd stage, Hosakerhalli, Kalidas Nagara, Siddapura, Madiwala, BTM, Marathalli, Sanjay Nagar, Manjunatha Nagar, ITPL Main Road, AECS Layout, CK Nagara, Narayana Nagar, Doddakalasandra, Gottigere, IDBI layout, , Pavamana nagar, BDA Layout, Navodaya Nagara, KCA Layout, HSR 4th Sector and Bilekahalli.

In the North zone, power interruptions will occur after 10 am till 5.30 pm. The affected areas are Lakshminarayana Pura, Subramanyanagar, New BEL Road, Dollars Colony, Balaji Layout Bhadrappalayout, Kempegowda Nagar, Vidyaranyapura, Hesaraghatta Pipeline Road, Guddadahalli, Basavanna Temple, Hegde Nagar, Amruthahalli, Jakkur, Vinayaka Layout, KHB Quarters, Puttenahalli, Udupa Garden, Siddharth Nagar And Surrounding Area, Hesaraghatta Main Road, Bagalagunte, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Kalyana Nagara, Ravindranagar and Santoshnagara.

In the West zone of Bengaluru, Power outages will occur after 9 am till 5.30 pm. Affected areas will include Kamalanagar AD Halli, Vinayaka Layout, Nagarabhavi, Bangarappa Nagara, Balashapalliya Road, Harsha Layout, Vidyapeeta Road, Kengeri Main Road, Ullal Nagar, Bhuveneswar Nagar, RR Layout, Mallathalli Layout and KLE College Road.

In the East zone power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. The areas affected will include Domlur, Double Road, Gouthampura, Halasuru Police Station and Surrounding Areas, Davis Road, Ashoka Road, Dcosta Layout, Vivekananda Nagar, Jaibharath Nagar, CK Garden, Jayanthi Nagara, Madhura Nagar, Seegehalli, Medahalli and Kurudu Sonnenahalli main road.

December 9

In the South zone of Bengaluru power cuts will occur from 10 am to 5.30 pm. The affected areas include Vinayaka Nagara, Vasantha Vallaba Nagar, Sarada Nagar, Bikisipura, Mango Garden, ISRO Layout, Vasanthapura Main Road, CR Layout, LIC colony, JP nagar 1st phase, Chunchagatta, Ganapathi pura, Old Bank Colony, Teachers Colony, Beereshwara Nagar, Ganapathipura, Konanakunte Industrial Area, KIMS College Road, Padmanabhanagar, JP Nagar 5th Phase, Vinayakanagar, Yediyuru, Siddapura, Vivek Nagar, Tavarekere Main Road, Marathalli, ITPL Main Road, Devarabisanahalli, Singasandra, CK Nagara, 5th block HM City, Narayana Nagar and HSR 4th Sector.

In the North zone, power interruptions will occur after 10 am till 5.30 pm. The affected areas are Prakash Nagara, Nagappa Block, JP Park, HMT Layout, Mathikere Main road, SBM Colony, Tatanagar, Devi Nagar, Lottegolahalli, Hegde Nagar, Jakkur, Yashodanagar, KB Sandra, V Nagenahalli, VN Halli, Kanaka Nagara, Dwaraka Nagar, Prashanth Nagar Chikkalsandra, Shetihalli and Mallasandra.

In the West zone of Bengaluru, Power outages will occur after 9 am till 5.30 pm. Affected areas will include Mahaganapathi Nagar, Andrahalli Main Road, Kerechudalli, Hosadoddi, Basappanapalya, thimme gowdanapalya, BDA Area Block -1, Kuvempu main Road, Ganganagar, Mallathalli Layout, Dwarkabasa Road, KLE College Road and BDA Colony.

In the East zone power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. The areas affected will include Gouthampura, Halasuru Police Station, Kuvempu Nagar, JC Nagar, HRBR 3rd Block, CMR Road, Ponnappa Layout, Hagadur and Vinayaka Nagara.