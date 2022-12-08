Bengaluru event educates film creators on how to better monetise and protect content

Hosted by ProducerBazaar.com and powered by Better Invest, the event catered to a targeted group of makers to empower them with insights about how to protect their work in the best possible way.

news Bengaluru news

At a time when film-making is undergoing a thematic and economic flux, an IPR Monetising Strategic Event in Bengaluru, on Wednesday, December 7, educated makers about how to position and protect their content successfully. Hosted by ProducerBazaar.com and powered by Better Invest, at Dr Ambareesh Auditorium, Chamrajpet, the event catered to a targeted group of makers to empower them with insights about how to protect their work in the best possible way.

Girish Kasaravalli, one of the pioneers of Kannada parallel cinema and winner of 14 National Awards, who was one of the chief guests at the session, said, “For a maker, the creative aspect of cinema is primary but today a film cannot just be made in isolation. One has to consider questions like how the film will be funded, how will you protect your IP rights, what are the best strategies to market and position your content so that it reaches a wide audience, and so on. These questions can be overwhelming and an event like this can be eye-opening because it simplifies complex concepts and helps makers feel in control of their creation’s destiny.”

ProducerBazaar.com was established with the goal of creating a sustainable creator economy via the use of NFT and Blockchain technology. "Our objective is to build a transparent and credible media business ecosystem that connects artists and end users. In this session, we offered an unfiltered knowledge series about how Indian film creators can leverage NFT to not only connect the syndicate of sellers to a collective of trusted buyers but also disseminate content acquisition strategies compliant with IP procedures. What was presented is raw data and information from the indirect stakeholders of the film business and also an update on the latest technologies that the most successful content makers are using today,” said Co-Founder and Director, NCEPL, GK Tirunavukarasu.