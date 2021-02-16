Bengaluru doctors successfully remove 3.5-kg tumour from teenager

The doctors at Bengaluru’s Aster CMI Hospital said that Surbhi’s condition was very critical when the parents first approached them in 2020.

news Medicine

A team of 21 doctors at Aster CMI hospital in Bengaluru have successfully managed to remove a 3.5 kilo tumour from a teenager hailing from Gujarat. Surbhi Ben, a 15-year-old from Amerli, had a benign (mass of cells that lacks the ability to spread) tumour extending from her neck onto her chest. She had to undergo five surgeries over the course of a year to get rid of the tumour. The doctors at the hospital said that the procedure was difficult and Surbhi is now recovering from the surgeries.

The team, involving Dr Chetan Ginigeri (Paediatrics & Paediatric Intensive Care), Dr Girish (Surgical Oncology), Dr Madhusudan G (Plastic Surgery) and Dr Ganeshakrishnan Iyer (Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery), while speaking to the press, said that her case was rare as the tumour had developed genetically.

Dr Chetan said, “Surbhi first came to us in January 2020. At the time, she had three tumours present in her throat, which were intertwined with the nerves making the surgery extremely complicated. Despite taking precautions, the uncertainty of the outcome loomed large over us. She had to undergo five surgeries and is now recovering.”



Surbhi after her tumour was debulked and was recovering in the hospital (Source: Aster CMI)

Explaining the procedure, Dr Chetan said that she had to undergo interventional radiology before the tumour was surgically debulked (reduction of mass). She also had to undergo reconstruction for the affected area. The doctor also told that she is undergoing voice training and it will take another three to four months to fully recover.

Surbhi was six years old when her parents, Parshottam Bhai and Rekha, spotted the growth. Several appointments with doctors in and around Amerli ended in despair for they all had one reply: visit a hospital in a metropolitan city. However, the financial constraints bound them to their home, hoping for a miracle.

Meanwhile, the tumour kept intruding, making it difficult for Surbhi to carry out routine tasks. Eventually, she had to drop out of school in 2019. Speaking about her difficulty, Surbhi said, “I had to struggle a lot. Unlike others, I could not go out and enjoy, people would constantly make fun of me. I even had to stop going to school because of the pain. Even while stepping out, I had to cover myself and unlike other girls, I could not wear normal clothes and dresses due to the ailment. I often used to ask my mother, why am I the only one who is suffering and there were several moments where I used to feel hopeless and frustrated.”

The NewsLions – a media outlet – helped facilitate the treatment along with Milaap. They raised over Rs 70 lakhs through a crowdfunding effort to provide her with this "life-changing surgery" of multiple sittings over last year.

She did face a hiccup when there was a recurrence 10 months after she first underwent surgery. An oncology surgeon, Dr Girish, said, “Her case was also immensely critical as the tumour had grown in the neck region where all the essential structures of life are located; then we had to take extra precautions during the surgery. We had expected the recurrence and have excised it; she is presently fine.”

Upon being quizzed whether Surbhi has to take precautionary measures to avoid recurrence and further treatment, Dr Ginigeri said, “We have arranged a team for Surbhi in Surat who are well-versed with her condition and should be able to help her. There are no hard and fast precautions she has to take except regularly going for tests and check-ups to monitor if there is any growth.”

Expressing her gratitude, Surbhi’s mother Rekha said that she is happy to see her daughter cheery again and not be subjected to rude remarks. Surbhi, Rekha said, has resumed her life post-treatment. She is all set to resume her education.