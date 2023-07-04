Bengaluru doctors successfully reattach amputated arm on train accident survivor

The arm reattachment surgery was performed by Dr Sunil Kumar KS and Dr Ramani CV, both consultant plastic, reconstructive, and cosmetic surgeons, and lasted nine hours long.

Doctors in Bengaluru performed a limb reattachment surgery on a 30-year-old man whose arm was amputated after a train accident. The accident occurred when the door of a moving train closed unexpectedly while he was standing near it. He was travelling on the train from Chennai to Bengaluru, and the sudden slamming of the door caused him to be pushed out of the train, leading to his right hand being amputated near his shoulder.

Following the accident, the man received first aid at a government hospital and was shifted to the Manipal Hospital in Whitefield with his amputated arm preserved in a gunny bag. The arm reattachment surgery was performed by Dr Sunil Kumar KS and Dr Ramani CV, both consultant plastic, reconstructive, and cosmetic surgeons, on March 6, and lasted nine hours long. Following the surgery, the man began experiencing a tingling sensation in his arm, and doctors expect a six-month wait time for his hand muscles to regain functionality.

Dr Sunil Kumar said that the procedure required careful evaluation and treatment as the man had both the proximal stump towards the shoulder and the proximal end of the amputated limb, extensively crushed. The surgical approach for reimplantation surgery involved a systematic process where initially, the limb’s skeletal frame was stabilised by applying an external fixator. This was done by Dr Ayyappan V Nair, a consultant sports and shoulder surgeon, along with his team.

“We focused on revascularisation by anastomosing (re-attaching) the brachial artery and veins to restore proper blood circulation to the limb. After 48 hours, we proceeded to repair the median and ulnar nerves, followed by addressing the damaged and necrotic muscle tissues through meticulous removal and skin grafting plus chest flap cover for exposed areas involving repaired artery veins and nerves. The limb is now supported by a fixation system using plates and screws constructs,” Dr Sunil explained.

Dr Sunil Kumar further said that in such instances, witnesses play an important role in ensuring that the amputated part is fit for reconstruction. “The patient should immediately be shifted to a hospital for emergency medical care. Along with that, bystanders need to wrap the amputated organ in a clean cloth and then place that in an ice box, which will help the cells and tissues survive for about six hours. This allows time for the patient and surgeons alike to analyse and start operating on the re-implantation process,” he added.