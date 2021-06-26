Bengaluru delivery exec who was assaulted receives Rs 2 lakh, donates surplus to NGO

Karthik was beaten up by four people who demanded free food as he arrived allegedly after a failed attempt at cancelling the order.

Karthik Hariprasad, the Swiggy food delivery executive who was assaulted last month in Bengaluru, has donated the surplus funds he received to a city-based NGO, Bengaluru Cares. Waseem, an activist from the city who was helping the Karthik raise money to cover the damages, tweeted saying the latter had received over Rs 2 lakh. Waseem said that after paying for the damages, buying a new phone and paying for his sister’s wedding, Karthik donated Rs 70,000. Karthik earlier told TNM that he wished to donate the surplus amount to a noble cause.

“I am glad to inform you all that Karthik received over Rs 2.33 lakhs into his account. He has purchased a new phone and his sister got married as well. Karthik has decided to donate the excess funds of nearly Rs 70,000 to NGO Bengaluru Cares,” Waseem tweeted. He added that with his donation, the NGO can help more than 40 low-income families with ration kits.

Karthik was assaulted by four men in Bengaluru’s Rajajinagar on May 28. The people who beat him up were customers who demanded free food as he arrived allegedly after a failed attempt at cancelling the order. When he resisted, he was reportedly verbally abused and assaulted. The men, who were in their 20s, not only damaged Karthik’s phone, bike and helmet during the tussle but had also snatched Rs 1,800 in cash. The incident happened ahead of his sister’s wedding.

After talking to him, I had posted his story and his Google Pay Number. I am glad to inform you all that Karthik recieved 2.33L+ Rupees into his account thanks to all of you. He has purchased a new phone and his sister got married aswell.



Speaking about the support he received from people, Karthik, a native of Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor, told TNM that he was grateful that many had stepped in to help him even in these trying times.

“Last year, when Swiggy and Zomato were not operational, I faced a financial crisis. The hardships I witnessed prompted me to donate the surplus I had received. With assistance from Waseem, I connected with the NGO and donated the surplus amount after covering my damages and my sister's wedding,” he said.

The four men were caught by the police after he gave a complaint but eventually, an FIR was not registered. “The four admitted to what they did as well as the assault in the police station after I filed a complaint. We did not file an FIR since they apologized and also assured us that they won’t repeat the behaviour,” Karthik said.

