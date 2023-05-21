Bengaluru decked up in tricolour frills as Siddaramaiah sworn in as Karnataka CM

The swearing-in ceremony held at Kanteerava Stadium on May 20 attracted an impressive crowd of Congress workers and supporters, besides senior leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Amid the cheers of the thousands who gathered at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava stadium, waving Congress flags and proudly displaying party symbols, veteran leader Siddaramaiah took oath as the Karnataka Chief Minister on Saturday, May 20, while state Congress president DK Shivakumar assumed the role of Deputy Chief Minister. Eight other legislators also took oath as Ministers in the swearing-in ceremony held a week after Congress’s triumph in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, ushering Bengaluru into a rather festive mood.

The stadium was surrounded by giant hoardings of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, while posters pasted on pillars, lamp posts, and trees across the city welcomed the party’s senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to Karnataka. Circular banners decorated with tricolour-themed frills were strategically placed along streets, painting a captivating image for Congress workers and supporters who arrived in droves from various parts of the state to witness the oath-taking ceremony.

Due to the overwhelming turnout, many supporters were unable to enter the event. The large crowds led to chaos at the public entrance gate, resulting in the police resorting to a mild lathi charge to restore order. Two persons including a traffic inspector were injured and hospitalised for medical attention.

Several party supporters from Siddaramaiah's home constituency of Varuna demonstrated their commitment to their leader by undertaking a long journey to be present at the event. “We have travelled all the way from Varuna to see Siddaramaiah. His leadership has been instrumental in the growth of rural areas, and we are confident that he will continue to prioritise the needs of the people,” said Harisha, a dedicated supporter from Varuna constituency.

This is the second time Siddaramaiah was being sworn in as the CM, after his former term in the office from 2013 to 2018. Rajesh, a Bengaluru resident, expressed his anticipation to see how Siddaramaiah's second term as CM would unfold. “Siddaramaiah has been a strong advocate for social welfare programmes. Let’s see how many of the party’s guarantees get implemented,” he said.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by distinguished guests including All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav, former Chief Ministers of Jammu & Kashmir Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, CPI leader D Raja, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan, and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar.

