Bengaluru: Daughter kills 71-yr-old mom, carries body to police station in a suitcase

Mico Layout police said that they are also investigating whether Senali had given an overdose of pills to her mother before allegedly strangulating her.

A 39-year-old woman, identified as Senali Sen, has been taken into custody after she killed her 71-year-old mother on Monday, June 12, allegedly by strangling. She carried her deceased mother's body inside a suitcase and surrendered herself at the Mico Layout police station later. She has been remanded in judicial custody. Reports said Senaliâ€™s mother had consumed pills prescribed for high blood pressure prior to her being strangled but this has not been confirmed.

Senali and her mother, Biva Pal, were staying at the NSR Green apartment located in Bilekahalli. Senali is married and has a nine-year-old boy. According to police sources, the relationship between Senali and her mother was strained due to ongoing conflicts between Biva Pal and Senali's mother-in-law, who was suffering from ill health, and was staying with them. The tension resulted in frequent altercations between mother and daughter, police said. Senaliâ€™s husband was not present when the incident happened.

On Monday morning, in the midst of a heated argument, Biva Pal allegedly expressed her intent to end her own life by consuming sleeping pills in front of Senali. Mico Layout police said that they were investigating whether Senali had given an overdose of pills to her mother. She admitted to strangling her mother as she was deeply disturbed over the constant fights and criticism she faced from her mother.

Senali worked as a physiotherapist and hailed from West Bengal. She was living in Bengaluru for the past six years with her mother and husband, an electrical engineer, who was not present at home when the crime took place. While Senaliâ€™s mother-in-law was present, she reportedly did not know that the crime had taken place.