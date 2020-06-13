Bengaluru Crime Branch office sealed after suspect tests positive for coronavirus

The CCB office was sealed on Friday for sanitisation and police officers quarantined, after one of the suspects in an Ola cheating case tested positive.

Coronavirus Crime

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) office in Bengaluru was sealed until Sunday, after a suspect tested positive for the coronavirus, an official said on Saturday. The office was sealed on Friday for sanitisation.

"CCB office has been sealed until Sunday following an Ola cheating-case suspect testing positive for the virus," Deputy Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Jain told IANS.

The four Ola case suspects, who fleeced the startup of lakhs of rupees while misusing technology were tested after interrogation, and one of them tested positive for the virus.

Read: Four Ola drivers in Bengaluru cheat firm of lakhs of rupees using fake location tech

Used for locking up suspects during police custody, the CCB facility can accommodate up to 10 people.

Different wings of the department such as the economic offences wing, anti-narcotics wing and others use the common lockup to house suspects.

Once the suspects or accused are produced in a court and placed under judicial custody, they are shifted to a larger prison.

Meanwhile, 22 policemen who work with the CCB are under institutional quarantine and will be administered COVID tests after five days.

The CCB office is centrally located in Bengaluru, inside the Police Commissionerâ€™s office on Infantry Road near Cubbon Park, High Court and Vidhana Soudha.

Meanwhile, another police station in the city, Shankarpuram, is currently being sanitised after a sub-inspector on leave tested positive for the virus.

"The Shankarpuram police station has not been sealed off, it is being sanitised after a police sub-inspector tested positive," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini Katoch Sepat told IANS.

Currently, the infected inspector has been shifted to a designated hospital in Dharwad as he is on leave.

"Seven policemen have been sent to institutional quarantine and another 11 to home quarantine," she said, following the incident.

The inspector is suspected to have picked up the infection somewhere as he took leave for his wedding and was busy making arrangements for the occasion, such as shopping and other works.

He was also not suspected to have been in contact with anybody in specific when he was at the station on duty.

"We assume that during his preparation for marriage and going here and there, he has contracted the virus. We don't know exactly. He was never on any specific bandobast," she said.