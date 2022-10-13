Bengaluru couple threatens to self-immolate in protest against BBMP demolition drive

The couple tried to tell the officials that they had the necessary documents to prove that their house was not constructed illegally over a storm water drain and that it should not be demolished.Â

news Demolition

A couple in Bengaluru, on Wednesday, October 12, tried to immolate themselves in protest against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), from demolishing their compound wall. A video of the couple, Sona Singh and Sunil Singh, being rescued by officials of the Bengaluru police and Fire and Emergency services went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The visuals of the incident, which took place in the KR Puram area in Bengaluru, shows the two of them pouring petrol over each other and holding a matchbox in hand, while rescue officials warn them from doing so. The couple tried to tell the officials that they had the necessary documents to prove that their house was not constructed illegally over a storm water drain and that it should not be demolished.

Rescue officials could be seen pouring water over the couple as the two were getting ready to set themselves on fire. While water was being poured on them, they were lifted and rescued by the officials.

#BREAKING The couple who threatened to commit suicide if #BBMP goes ahead demolishing their wall have been rescued by #Bengaluru police and fire safety officials.They were held,water was poured on them and they were taken out of the area to safety by the officials. #Karnataka https://t.co/OkcTy6YFKj pic.twitter.com/9xEcvgLvVu October 12, 2022

The BBMP on Monday, after a small break due to Dasara festivities, resumed the demolition drive, in areas such as Whitefield, Kasavanahalli, Bellandur and other places, which had witnessed massive flooding during the heavy rains which lashed the city in August this year. BBMP has taken up the demolition exercise following collapse of infrastructure due to rain fury. The civic agency and ruling BJP government faced criticism because of this.

BBMP is taking up the demolition drive with the Revenue and Police department. The survey is being carried out and encroachments have been marked by BBMP. Earlier, the Karnataka High Court had objected to the targeting of properties of poor people and turning a blind eye to the encroachments by the rich and influential. The court had taken the civic agency to task and ordered it to get rid of encroachments on storm water drains by October 25.