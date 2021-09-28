Bengaluru cops seize narcotic substances worth Rs 1 cr, arrest 2 Iranian nationals

The City Crime Branch officials raided a villa in Bidadi near Bengaluru, which was rented by the accused.

news Crime

The City Crime Branch (CCB) arrested four peddlers, including two Iranian nationals, after they recovered Rs 1 crore worth of narcotic substances from their possession, on Tuesday, September 28. The CCB sleuths carried out the operation based on a tip-off that the accused were selling Hydro Ganja and LSD strips in the limits of DJ Halli police station.

During the investigation, it was found that the main accused, an Iranian national, had rented out a villa and converted it into a 'hydro ganja' growing and processing factory. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Yeshwanthpur police booked the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the Foreigners Act.

The police have seized nearly 13 kg of Hydro ganja plants and ganja along with LSD and a car from the accused persons, Sandeep Patil, the Joint Commissioner (Crime), told the media. He added that the accused from Iran was staying in India illegally as his visa period expired.

Patil tweeted, “CCB arrested four drug peddlers, including two Iranians, overstaying on a student visa. They procured hybrid cannabis seeds through DARKNET and grew the plants at home using UV lights. A case has been booked under NDPS and Foreigners Act.”

The accused allegedly procured Hydro ganja seeds through the darknet from Europe, said the police. The accused persons then rented a villa in Bidadi, the neighbouring town of Bengaluru and grew the narcotic substance there. The police told the media that they had established a full-fledged network of distribution and sold their drugs to software professionals, industrialists and students.

The police also found that the accused made arrangements to grow the narcotic substance in a scientific manner. The police have recovered UV lights, LED lamps, vacuum packing containers, an electrical weighing machine apart from the narcotic substances. Further investigation is underway, the police said.