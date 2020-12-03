Bengaluru cops arrest two youths in possession of 1000 LSD strips worth Rs 50 lakh

Police said that the two men ordered it from the dark web and were peddling drugs to make money.

news Crime

The Bengaluru police on Wednesday arrested two youths in possession of huge amounts of LSD worth Rs 50 lakh and also a few grams of marijuana. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) nabbed Rahul and Darshan, aged 21 years, from their residence in Bengaluru’s Mallasandra. The two men were in possession of 1,000 LSD strips worth Rs 50 lakh and also some marijuana.

According to the CCB, Rahul and Darshan allegedly procured the psychedelic substance from the dark web and had it delivered to Bengaluru. The sleuths received a tip-off from the Foreign Post Office that a package with suspicious material was delivered in Bengaluru.

These may seem to be ordinary looking colour papers.. but r highly intoxicating LSD strips..CCB Anti Narcotics wing led by PI Virupaksha detect another drug procurement done through DARNET..2 peddlers arrested & 1000 LSD strips worth 50 Lakhs seized..@CPBlr @BlrCityPolice pic.twitter.com/AW8zATV550 — Sandeep Patil IPS (@ips_patil) December 2, 2020

Based on this information, the CCB surveilled Rahul and Darshan, and found that Darshan had discontinued his education after studying II PUC and Rahul has a bachelor's degree in commerce. On Wednesday morning, the CCB officials raided Rahul and Darshan’s residences in Mallasandra and found the LSD strips in their possession.

The CCB filed a complaint against the two men at the Thalagattapura Police Station. “We received the intel only the day before yesterday (Tuesday). We are currently investigating the crime. Only after a thorough investigation, will we know if they are associated with a crime syndicate or not,” an investigating officer with the CCB said.

CCB sources said that neither of the two men were employed and that they were making money by peddling drugs, which they procured from the dark web.

The two youths have been booked under Sections 20(c) (punishment for manufacture, sale, possession of narcotic and psychotropic substances in commercial quantity) and 27(b) (punishment for consumption of narcotic and psychotropic substances) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. An FIR was registered at the Thalaghattapura Police Station and the two youths have been remanded to the CCB’s custody for five days.