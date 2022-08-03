Bengaluru cops arrest five peddlers who sold drugs via Dunzo, Porter

The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru have arrested five people and seized Rs 2 crore worth of drugs including MDMA, cocaine, LSD and ganja.

news Crime

In a massive drug haul, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru has busted a drug racket in the city and seized around Rs 2 crore worth of drugs. According to the CCB, the gang used Indian postal services and delivery apps like Dunzo and Porter to deliver the drugs. Detailing the bust, the CCB said that the accused, who were based out of Delhi, would buy the drugs using cryptocurrency from international and local sellers via the dark web.

Following this, the group used a network of unemployed youths â€” to whom they promised quick money â€” and sent them to PG accommodations in metropolitan cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai. They were lured into the job with the promise of quick money, and the accused would put out classifieds on a website called Locanto. Once the groups reached the cities, they would receive the drugs through the post office and post advertisements for the drugs on social media apps including Messenger, Telegram, Instagram, Briar, Confide and Session. Once a customer contacted them, the transaction of money would happen on UPI platforms like GooglePay and PhonePe. Customers would send the money under the guise of buying â€˜birthday gift wrapâ€™, â€˜medical emergency kitsâ€™ or â€˜courier envelopesâ€™. Once the payment was done, the drugs would be sent to the customersâ€™s doorsteps via delivery apps like Dunzo and Porter.

The Central Crime Branch officers raided PG guesthouses in Bengaluruâ€™s Whitefield and Marathahalli, and arrested five people who were involved in the network. Three of the arrested are from Delhi, while two of them are from Bihar. According to reports, the arrested are Vishal Kamal, Bheemanshu Takoor, Sagar, Mahabali Singh and Subarjith Singh. Drugs worth over Rs 2 crore were seized from their residences, including MDMA crystals, Ecstasy, LSD, cocaine, hashish oil, charas and ganja. The bank accounts of the accused have also been frozen and further investigation into the drug network is on.