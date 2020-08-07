Bengaluru cops arrest aide of don Ravi Pujari from Mandya

Iqlaq Qureshi, a native of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, is a co-accused in the 2007 Shabnam Developers shootout case.

news Crime

A week after infamous gangster Ravi Pujari was denied bail in the high-profile 2007 Shabnam Developers shootout case, the Bengaluru police have been successful in arresting Iqlaq Qureshi, his aide and co-accused in the case. It may be recalled that 53-year-old Pujari was extradited from Senegal in February with the help of Interpol and foreign governments.

In 2007, two employees of Shabnam Developers were killed by motorcycle-borne gunmen in their south Bengaluru office.

Speaking to TNM, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru (Crime) Kuldeep Jain said that Qureshi, who had jumped bail in the case and was absconding since then, was arrested on Friday morning from Nalamanagla in Mandya district based on a tip-off. Qureshi is a native of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

In a note issued by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru, it was said that the police made the arrest while probing Pujariâ€™s criminal activities and as part of their efforts to nab his associates.

The note said that Qureshi, along with another accused, had supplied the weapon to kill the two employees of Shabnam Developers. The police will now probe his role in other cases as well.

The 2007 shooting case is among the 100 criminal cases that are pending against Pujari. Incidentally, the CCB in March this year had started probing one of their own inspectors for allegedly acting as Pujariâ€™s informant.

In 2007, within a month of the shooting, police had arrested 11 persons and claimed that the target of the shootout was Shamiulla, the owner of the company and a former corporator. The two killed were his driver and receptionist. According to the police officials investigating the case then, Ravi Pujari and one Kaviraj had conspired to kill the realtor for expanding their business and over land disputes. Incidentally, Kaviraj was arrested by police in 2009 again after he jumped bail along with others.

Nine of the co-accused in the case have been so far acquitted by the trial court in Bengaluru.