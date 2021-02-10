Bengaluru cops arrest 2 men for allegedly peddling hash oil, ganja worth Rs 12 lakh

The two men, who are natives of Kerala, sourced the ganja and hashish oil from Andhra Pradesh, said the police.

news Arrest

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested two drug peddlers in Bengaluru and seized 1.3 litres of hashish oil and two kilograms of ganja worth Rs 12 lakh. The accused, identified as Anagesh and Mohammed Farris, both natives of Kerala, were peddling the contrabands in the city. A case has been registered against the two accused in Mahadevapura Police Station of Bengaluru.

“On February 8, we received information that two people have been supplying hashish oil and ganja in Doddanekundi locality in Bengaluru. Acting on the information, we conducted a raid at the men’s residence the same day and found the contrabands packed into little packages meant for sale across the city. We seized everything and took the two into custody,” CCB officer Ashok, who headed the raid, told TNM. He further added that the two peddlers were allegedly sourcing the hashish oil and ganja from Andhra Pradesh.

“After we conducted the raid and the preliminary interrogation, we handed over the case to Mahadevapura police, who are now conducting further investigation. It has not been determined yet if the two have more accomplices,” said Ashok.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the two accused in Mahadevapura Police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985; they have been produced in the court. The Mahadevapura officer investigating the case said that the two men are in judicial custody and that the investigation is underway.

The Bengaluru Police have been cracking down on drug peddlers in the city. Anti-narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on February 1 had unearthed another drug racket in Bengaluru’s Ramamurthy Nagar involving foreign nationals. They reportedly recovered MDMA crystals valued at Rs 75 lakh from the four accused. In another case on January 28, the Bengaluru police had seized hashish oil and marijuana, valued around Rs 35 lakh, from a man who was pursuing Chartered Accountant's course.