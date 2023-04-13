Bengaluru cop suspended after woman complains of sexual harassment

According to the victim, Manjunathaswamy groped her and also sent her inappropriate messages on WhatsApp.

news Sexual Harassment

On April 13, a woman lodged a complaint against Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Manjunathaswamy, stationed at Suddaguntepalya in Bengaluru, accusing him of sexual harassment and stalking. As a result the accused officer has been suspended from his duties.

The woman alleged that the incident occurred on April 8, when she visited the Suddaguntepalya Police Station to provide witness in a dowry harassment case. Initially the inspector appeared friendly but later became flirtatious, according to her allegations made through a series of tweets on April 10 which were later deleted.

She also claimed that he held her hand, caressed it, and requested her phone number. According to the victim, Manjunathaswamy groped her and also sent her inappropriate messages on WhatsApp.

As the woman was leaving the officer's cabin, he held her hip and touched her back, she further claimed in the tweets adding that the officer did not record her statement but instead asked her to return when he called and send him pictures of herself once she returned home. The woman felt compelled to delete her tweets due to pressure from her family and church members, who were concerned about the possible retaliation by the accused officer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Southeast, CK Baba, has confirmed that the accused has been charged with IPC sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 354D (stalking). Following the suspension, the matter is now being investigated, the officer said adding prompt action will be taken against the guilty.