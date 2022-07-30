Bengaluru cop arrested for sexually assaulting minor

The 17-year-old girl had fled her house after a dispute with her parents, and under the guise of assisting her, the constable took her to his room and allegedly raped her.

news Sexual assault

A 25-year-old police constable was arrested in Bengaluru by the KP Agrahara police on Friday, July 29, under the Protection of Child from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl. The girl had fled her house after a dispute with her parents. Under the guise of assisting her, the constable took her to his room and allegedly raped her.

Pavan Dyavannanavar, the arrested constable was attached to Govindapura Police station. He used to work at HSR Layout traffic police station and was transferred to Govindarajanagar police station after allegations of extorting money from motorists, reported The Indian Express.

According to the police, the girl had fled home on July 26, to meet a boy she had befriended on Instagram in Yelandur in Chamarajanagar district. She was standing by the wayside in the middle of the night when Pavan, who was heading back to his room in the area, noticed her. He offered to help, but since it was late in the night, he suggested that they spend the night in his room and that the next morning he would assist her in boarding a bus, The Hindu reported.

After reportedly sexually assaulting her, he handed her Rs 500 and left her at a bus stop the next morning.

The girl visited the boy's residence in the neighbouring district. Later, the boy's father spoke to the girl and after realising that she was a minor, took her to the police station and stated that the girl had shown up at his house. In the meantime, the girl's parents reported that their daughter was missing and filed a complaint at the police station.

The KP Agrahara police brought the girl back to the city after the police from the neighbouring district reported that the girl had been brought to them by the father of the boy. During her questioning, she disclosed what had happened to her the night before she left the city. The police identified the officer from her statement and detained him in accordance with the POCSO Act.

