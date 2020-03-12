Bengaluru cop accused of acting as informer to don Ravi Pujari, police launch probe

The Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru on Thursday launched a probe into one of its inspectors for allegedly aiding dreaded underworld don Ravi Pujari, who was arrested and brought to Bengaluru on February 24. The inspector in question has been transferred.

Upon his interrogation, Ravi Pujari allegedly revealed that the Inspector, who was attached to the Central Crime Branch, acted as an informer for him in exchange for money.

Investigators say that Ravi Pujari told them that the Inspector was passing on crucial information regarding the state police’s probe against him. “Ravi Pujari claims that the Inspector acted as the informer, who tipped him off about whether the police were closing in on him or not. Pujari also said that the inspector helped another don Bannanje Raja several years ago. He has also submitted some evidence. We are in the process of verifying his claims and the veracity of the alleged evidence,” a senior police official said.

Speaking to the media, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said, “An underworld don was arrested and brought back from Senegal last month. Investigation into Ravi Pujari has revealed information into one of our officers as well. We have transferred him in order to conduct a fair inquiry and ensure he does not interfere in the investigation.”

Commissioner Bhaskar Rao further stated that a report regarding his alleged involvement with Ravi Pujari has been submitted to the Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood. “We have asked his permission to continue the probe into the Inspector. He has been transferred out of the Central Crime Branch until Ravi Pujari’s statement about his involvement is probed properly. Action will be taken if it is found that any one was working against the interests of the nation,” Bhaskar Rao added.

The Inspector has currently been transferred to the VVIP security department.

Ravi Pujari has been named in around 100 cases in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Once a close associate of underworld don in Mumbai -- Chhota Rajan, Pujari operated out of Mumbai during the ‘90s. After he was arrested in Senegal in January 2019, he claimed that his name is Anthony Gonsalves and had also produced a fake Senegalese passport to the court. However, the police, who had Pujari’s DNA samples were able to extradite him. He was brought back to India on February 24 and the police have been interrogating him ever since.





