Bengaluru contractors prohibited from using BBMPâ€™s name on garbage collection vehicles

The notice also says a criminal case would be filed against the driver if BBMP's name is used on the vehicle unnecessarily.

news

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a notice on July 23, which prohibits contractors from displaying the name of the Palike on their garbage trucks, auto tippers, and compactors being used for garbage collection and transport. Following this, officials have been instructed to immediately remove nameplates and stickers with immediate effect.

According to Harish Kumar, BBMP Special Commissioner of Solid Waste Management, there have been several incidents in the past where contractual drivers have been rash with their driving resulting in accidents. "BBMP is dragged in any accident caused by contractual vehicles despite not being directly associated with us. People and media see the Palike sticker and directly blame us when it is the driver and the contractor who have to be held responsible," he said.

The notice also states that compensation for any accidents or inconvenience caused will have to be paid by the contractors. It also says that a criminal case would be filed against the driver if BBMP's name is used on the vehicle unnecessarily. Officials have also been instructed to make sure that all the garbage vehicles have a fitness certificate, driving licence, insurance, and other necessary documents as per Karnataka Motor Vehicles rules. If in case they do not have the necessary documents, the BBMP has instructed the contractors to seek a written permission from their area superintendent engineers at the earliest.

In another notice issued simultaneously, vehicles which transport construction materials used for BBMP projects have also been asked to remove any name plates or stickers that say they are "in service of BBMP". The notice said that on inspection it was found that many of these vehicles were transporting materials where there was no work related to the BBMP that was being carried out.

According to BBMP officials, there have been four incidents in the past six months where vehicles with the BBMP stickers and nameplates have resulted in accidents. S N Balasubramaniam, president of the BBMP Garbage Contractors Association, said that they fully welcome the BBMPâ€™s decision and strict action must be taken against those who do not follow it.