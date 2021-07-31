Bengaluru contest aims to increase awareness of cityâ€™s biodiversity among students

The â€˜Biodiversity in my Backyardâ€™ contest is open to students from classes 9 to 12 and they can participate by submitting entries as a written essay or a photograph for social media.

news Environment

With an idea to get more young Bengalureans to observe and cherish the environment, Citizen Matters, Bengaluru is running a contest â€˜Biodiversity in my Backyardâ€™ for students from classes 9 to 12 in the city. In partnership with Mongabay India, an environment and conservation magazine, the contest aims at increasing the awareness of the cityâ€™s biodiversity and the importance of safeguarding it among students. Children can participate by submitting their entries as a written essay or a photograph for social media, as per their interest. The contest is open for entries till August 15.

With a theme of â€˜observe, describe and share your biodiversity storyâ€™, interested participants are free to document their observations in a garden, balcony, house, or any nearby spot. The contest includes two categories. In the first one, a report with around 600-800 words is expected along with an optional photo(s) submission. The second category involves an Instagram post having a series of photographs or videos with an explanatory caption and tagged with # BiodiversityInMyBengaluruBacky ard. The top five entries in each category will be awarded prizes worth Rs 1000.

The ongoing contest is part of a project on â€˜Bengaluruâ€™s Ecosystems and Biodiversityâ€™, which is a series exploring the cityâ€™s ecosystems and biodiversity, and how these interact with citizensâ€™ lives and livelihoods. Funded by the Bengaluru Sustainability Forum (BSF), the series has worked towards documenting the cityâ€™s biodiversity. A range of topics explored under the project include flora and fauna found in urban gardens and the many rare species across the city. It has also covered Bengaluruâ€™s neglected water bodies that host many birds, insects, and animal species. Students interested in taking part in the contest can register here.