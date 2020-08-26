Bengaluru containment zones increases by 494, total 15723 across the city

This takes the total number of containment zones in Bengaluru reported till date to 40,563.

Bengaluru currently has 15,723 active containment zones in the city, as per the bulletin issued by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagarapalike on Tuesday. While the bulletin states that 494 new zones have been added, the bulletin does not provide a breakup of the same. This takes the total number of containment zones in Bengaluru reported till date to 40,563, some of which have now returned to normal.

The BBMP report states that Bengaluru East continues to have the most number of active containment zones at 3,418, a number which has not changed in the past 24 hours. The number of active zones in Bengaluru South too remained unchanged at 3,005. RR Nagara currently has 2,074 active containment zones, Mahadevapura has 1,555, Bommanahalli has 1,000, Yelahanka 944 and Dasarahalli 1,079. These numbers are expected to increase as BBMP accommodates the new 424 containment zones added over the past 24 hours.

The BBMP has said that currently, Bengaluru has a positivity rate of 15.75%. Positivity rate is the percentage of people testing positive out of the total number of samples tested. However, one positive news is that Bengaluru has a recovery rate of 66.82%.

According to the bulletin, most of the people who were found to be infected with the coronavirus in the past 24 hours are between the ages of 30 and 39, followed closely by people between the ages of 20 and 29. In both categories, men have been infected with coronavirus more than women.

On Tuesday, Bengaluru reported 2,294 cases of COVID-19. 61 of the 148 deaths reported in the state on Tuesday were from Bengaluru. Bengaluru now has 35430 active cases of coronavirus and till date, 1,12,087 cases have been reported in the city.

Karnataka on Tuesday reported a sharp spike of 8,161 new cases. With this, the total number of cases in the state has risen to 2,91,826. The death toll currently stands at 4,958.

The day also saw 6,814 patients getting discharged after recovery, taking the total number of discharges so far past the two lakh mark.