Bengaluru: Congress honours women achievers on Indira Gandhi’s death anniversary

KPCC President DK Shivakumar praised Indira Gandhi at the event commemorating her 38th death anniversary, called her a brave woman who not only served as the PM but also decisively defeated Pakistan in the war.

Karnataka Congress, on Sunday, October 30, honoured numerous women achievers from diverse walks of life to commemorate the 38th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at "Indira Namana - Mahila Sankalpa" conference in Bengaluru. KPCC (Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee) President DK Shivakumar praised Indira Gandhi as a brave woman who not only started implementing revolutionary policies while serving as Prime Minister but also decisively defeated Pakistan in the war.

He urged the women in the audience to support party leader H Kusuma of Rajarajeshwarinagar assembly constituency in the next general elections, according to a report in The Hindu. DK Shivakumar took to Twitter and wrote, “On the occasion of Indira Gandhi's death anniversary, I spoke at Mahila Sankalpa Samavesha, Indira Namana programme organized by H Kusuma at RR Nagar. Girls are the eyes of a family. Girls and the youth are the ones who can bring change in the country.”

Recently, Mallikarjun Kharge took charge as the first non-Gandhi president of the Congress in 24 years, citing Rahul Gandhi's slogan ‘daro mat’ to energise workers and declaring that the party will demolish the BJP government's “system of lies, treachery and hatred”. Kharge, who defeated Shashi Tharoor to win the presidential election, takes over at a time when the party is struggling to find relevance. With the Congress at a historic electoral low — it is in power in just two states on its own — his immediate task will be to lead the party to power in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, where it will contend with the BJP and AAP.