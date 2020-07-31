The two were arrested under Sections 66 and 67 of the Information Technology Act for uploading the photographs.

TNM Staff

Two people have been arrested after college students in Bengaluru found that their private photos had been uploaded onto a pornographic website. The photos were taken from the students’ personal social media handles, and have since been removed, according to reports. 

The incident sparked outrage on social media, with many condemning the persons who had misused the students’ personal pictures. As many as 30 pictures were uploaded, reports say. Two accused, Ajay Thanikachalam, 37, and Vikas Raghotham, 27, were taken into custody over the incident. The investigation is ongoing. 

The two were arrested under Sections 66 (Computer related offences) and 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act for uploading the photographs, said Kuldeep Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch.

As a result of complaints filed in the Cyber Crime, Economic Offences, and Narcotics (CEN) police stations, the two accused were nabbed. Eight FIRs have been registered in this case, IANS reported. 

The Congress party responded to the incident by urging the government to take action.

The students reportedly informed the staff and principal of the college, and a complaint was filed with the police. 

Sandeep Patil IPS, who is Joint Commissioner of Police, tweeted, “CCB Cyber Crime Wing (Bengaluru Central Crime Branch)arrest 2 accused who uploaded photos of Victims on porn sites..photos taken from victims Social Media accounts..strict legal action is being taken..”

One student, Vivek, told the Deccan Herald that they were alerted to the photos posted to the website after messages were sent on the students’ class WhatsApp groups. 

It’s likely that the pictures were online for three months before students learnt of their existence on the pornographic website. 

Vivek says he was the first to email the website asking them to remove the photos. While the website initially told Vivek that he had no legal authority to demand the photos’ removal, they eventually took notice after hundreds of students sent emails, Deccan Herald reported

According to IANS, one of the accused pretended to be a girl using a fake social media profile, and chatted with the second accused. They reportedly never met. 

Later, the second accused started sharing images of college girls and the first accused (who was pretending to be a girl) would upload them on the porn website, according to the DCP. "One motive for uploading the pictures was to harass those girls. There was no involvement of money," said Kuldeep Jain.

(WIth IANS inputs)

