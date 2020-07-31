Bengaluru college students find personal photos used on porn sites, two arrested

Two people have been arrested after college students in Bengaluru found that their private photos had been uploaded onto a pornographic website. The photos were taken from the students’ personal social media handles, and have since been removed, according to reports.

The incident sparked outrage on social media, with many condemning the persons who had misused the students’ personal pictures. As many as 30 pictures were uploaded, reports say. Two accused, Ajay Thanikachalam, 37, and Vikas Raghotham, 27, were taken into custody over the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

The two were arrested under Sections 66 (Computer related offences) and 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act for uploading the photographs, said Kuldeep Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch.

As a result of complaints filed in the Cyber Crime, Economic Offences, and Narcotics (CEN) police stations, the two accused were nabbed. Eight FIRs have been registered in this case, IANS reported.

The Congress party responded to the incident by urging the government to take action.

College students mainly girls are in distress in Bangalore due to pictures stolen from their Social media account & bring uploaded on porn sites



This is very disturbing development@IndiaToday report unleashes the concerning issue in Bangalore colleges.Govt must act immediately — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) July 30, 2020

The students reportedly informed the staff and principal of the college, and a complaint was filed with the police.

Sandeep Patil IPS, who is Joint Commissioner of Police, tweeted, “CCB Cyber Crime Wing (Bengaluru Central Crime Branch)arrest 2 accused who uploaded photos of Victims on porn sites..photos taken from victims Social Media accounts..strict legal action is being taken..”