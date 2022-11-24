Bengaluru college student arrested for filming women in campus washroom

According to reports, the 21-year-old accused has been accused of voyeurism within college premises in the past as well.

A male student of a private college in Bengaluru was arrested on Tuesday, November 22, for allegedly entering the womenâ€™s washroom in the college and recording videos of the women students. According to reports, the accused â€” 21-year-old Shubham Azad â€” has been accused of voyeurism within the college premises in the past as well.

The incident reportedly occurred on November 19, when two women students were in the washroom and noticed the accused filming and watching them from a closed bathroom stall, according to Indian Express. He was caught in the act and taken to the Girinagar police station on Monday, where he admitted to filming the women, the Times of India reported. He was later arrested and charged with voyeurism, stalking and sexual harassment, Indian Express reported, along with sections of the IT Act pertaining to capturing private images of a person, and electronically transmitting sexually explicit material.

The latest incident comes days after Shubham was accused of filming women students without their consent on November 13. The women students approached college authorities and based on an internal investigation, Shubham was reportedly found guilty. He was reportedly summoned by college authorities following the incident, and he confessed to the crime. A warning was issued, and he was asked to issue an apology letter. According to the Indian Express, the accused said that he has thousands of such visuals of women on his phone.