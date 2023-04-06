Bengaluru: Civic orgs, residents demand withdrawal of FIR against Sankey Tank protesters

A group of citizens and activists met with Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy on April 5, urging him to withdraw the FIR against the protesters.

Hundreds of citizens, residents' welfare associations, activists, and civic organisations have come together to oppose the Sadashivanagar police's FIR against 70 people who were peacefully protesting the proposed Sankey Road flyover on February 19. The group met with Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy on Wednesday, April 5, urging him to withdraw the FIR against the protesters.

The demonstration around Sankey Tank on February 19 was attended by over 200 residents from Malleshwaram, Vyalikaval, and Sadashivnagar regions, who wore black in a mark of protest and posted pictures on social media with the hashtag ‘#SaveSankey’. The protesters were later shocked to learn that an FIR had been filed against them by the Sadashivanagar police, charging them with crimes under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The residents deemed the FIR arbitrary, baseless, and unfair, and viewed it as a violation of their constitutional rights to freedom of speech, expression, and peaceful assembly. They emphasised that their silent walk around the lake was an act protected by their rights, and aimed at supporting the environment and celebrating the significance of trees and lakes.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn that the Sadashivanagar police have registered an FIR (Crime No 0040/2023) against 70 residents of Bengaluru. The citizens have been charged with crimes under sections 143, 341, 283 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. These sections indicate that the charges relate to unlawful assembly, wrongful confinement, dangers or obstruction in public way etc,” they said in their letter submitted to the Commissioner.

The residents demanded that Commissioner Pratap Reddy withdraw the case immediately and initiate an inquiry into the abuse of law. They emphasised their right to a sustainable future and a healthy city for their children, stating that their peaceful protest did not harm anyone and was in fact a demonstration of democracy in action. The Commissioner has transferred the case to Halasuru Police station for an unbiased view.