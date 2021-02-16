Bengaluru civic body to increase COVID-19 test due to spike in cases

Bengaluru has two COVID-19 clusters: A residential apartment complex and a nursing college.

In light of the spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, the city civic body Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad on Monday announced that the testing for the novel coronavirus will be ramped up. Since Friday, the number of COVID-19 cases in the city has seen a spike as some areas have turned hotspots. On Saturday, 42 students at a nursing college tested positive for coronavirus. A total of 105 residents of a south Bengaluru apartment tested positive over Sunday and Monday.

Between February 9 and 12, Bengaluru, on an average, daily saw around 200 COVID-19 cases. Over the last two days, the number of daily cases has been averaging 250 cases.

in Bengaluru February 9 195 February 10 208 February 11 228 February 12 194 February 13 258 February 14 241

"Since the COVID-19 cases are increasing, the officials have been instructed to increase testing in places where more cases have surfaced. We currently have 141 Primary Health Centres and an additional 200 teams, making it a total of 341 teams to perform COVID-19 testing. Put together, if each team can do 100 tests, we can conduct 34,000 tests per day. Currently, we are conducting 20,000 to 22,000 tests every day. We have issued orders to increase the number of COVID-19 tests," Manjunath Prasad told reporters on Monday.

He also said since these hotspots could become super-spreaders, appropriate measures have been taken to prevent further spread. He further said that he has given orders to the officials to take immediate measures for isolation in case of further spread.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials have attributed the spike in COVID-19 cases to the lack of restriction on travel from Kerala to Karnataka. Currently, Kerala has the most number of active COVID-19 cases, reporting 4,000 to 5,000 cases every day. "Around 70% of the students who are studying in the nursing college, where over 40 COVID-19 cases were reported, are from Kerala," the Commissioner said. However, the lack of precautionary measures among the public could also be attributed to the rising cases