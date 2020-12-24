Bengaluru civic body commissioner tests positive for coronavirus, in quarantine

Prasad has requested all who came into contact with him in the last few days to undergo a COVID-19 test and isolate themselves.

news COVID-19

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner and senior IAS officer N Manjunath Prasad has tested coronavirus positive and been quarantined at a private hospital in Bengaluru, an official said on Wednesday.

"Prasad tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday and has been admitted to Mallige hospital after he complained of fever and related symptoms," Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) spokesman N Suresh told IANS.

Prasad has requested all who came into contact with him in the last few days to undergo a COVID-19 test and isolate themselves.

He had met Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, and BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta at an event on Sunday and a couple of civic officials at a budget meeting on Monday.

This development comes as Bengaluru continues to be the hotbed of infections compared to the rest of the state even though there has been a drop in infection and fatality rates gradually.

While Karnataka reported 958 fresh COVID-19 cases and nine related fatalities on Wednesday, as many as 550 were from Bengaluru Urban district alone. With this cumulatively 9,12,340 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, with Bengaluru Urban district topping the list of positive cases with a total of 3,84,366 infections. Among recoveries too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 3,71,081 discharges.

In wake of the new strain of the virus detected in the UK, the Karnataka government on Wednesday issued a fresh Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for returnees from the United Kingdom, mandating RT-PCR tests at airports for each traveller from the country and isolation in a separate unit of an institutional facility for positive cases. India suspended all passenger flights connecting the UK from Wednesday till December 31 or till further orders. The Karnataka Health Department said that it had traced and tested all travellers who came to the state from the UK on December 20 and 21. The results of their tests are awaited.