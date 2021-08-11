Bengaluru civic body collects Rs 12 cr in fines for violation of COVID-19 rules

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) shut 150 industries between May 2020 to August 7, 2021 for COVID-19 rules violation.

news COVID-19

Over the past 16 months, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has collected a total of Rs 12.58 crore as a fine from people for violating the COVID-19 guidelines in Bengaluru. As many as 5,25,196 cases have been lodged in connection with COVID-19 guidelines violations. About 150 industries were shut down by the BBMP in the same period for COVID-19 protocol violations.

According to BBMP data, from May 2020 to August 7, 2021, A total of Rs 11.86 crore was collected from 4.93 lakh plus persons for not wearing masks. A total of 31,339 cases were lodged and Rs 71.35 lakh fine was collected from those who did not maintain physical distancing.

BBMP has deputed marshals to ensure the implementation of COVID-19 guidelines across the city. The fines were collected from apartments, markets, hotels, bars, restaurants, bus stops and other places.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar said on August 11 that Karnataka has crossed four crore COVID-19 tests, marking yet another milestone in the battle against the pandemic. More than 80% of the tests conducted in the state are RT-PCR tests. Karnataka has tested the third-highest number of samples in the country, he said. The tests were conducted in 3,338 swab collection centres, 252 COVID-19 testing labs and 81.45% of total tests conducted are RT-PCR tests, he stated.

However, the COVID-19 cases in the state remain a concern as Karnataka reported 1,826 new cases, of which 422 were reported from Dakshina Kannada district. Bengaluru Urban reported 377 new COVID-19 cases. Out of 33 deaths reported on August 11, five are from Bengaluru Urban and Dakshina Kannada each. Belagavi, Hassan, Kolar and Mysuru reported three each, followed by Chitradurga, Kodagu, Mandya and Uttara Kannada (two each). Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,31,474, followed by Mysuru 1,74,199 and Tumakuru 1,18,431. Among the discharges, too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list as 12,07,260 patients were discharged following recovery, followed by Mysuru (1,70,694) and Tumakuru (1,16,469).

(With PTI inputs)