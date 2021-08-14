More people in Bengaluru are turning to recreational cycling, city needs better infra

Data from the Strava fitness app showed that the number of riders in the city more than doubled between July 2019 to July 2021.

Recreational cycling has increased in Bengaluru during the COVID-19 pandemic according to data by Strava Metro, the urban data service from the Strava fitness and networking app. The data shows that the number of bicycle riders for recreational purposes stood at 51,685 in July 2021.

"The data on the platform tracking recreational cycling shows an increase by four times this year compared to pre-pandemic levels," says Sathya Sankaran, Bengaluru's 'Bicycle Mayor'.

The data on the platform showed that the number of recreation cycle users went up from 21,673 in July 2019 to 37,529 in July 2020 to 51,685 in July 2021. In fact, the only time the number has drastically dipped in the last four years is when the lockdowns due to the COVID-19 outbreaks in 2020 and 2021 were announced. Even during the lockdown over the second wave of COVID-19 cases, there were over 30,000 recreational cyclists in the city.

At the same time, the number of people using cycles to commute to work has dropped from around 15,000 in January 2020 to less than half of that in July 2021. The trend is due to offices being shuttered in the pandemic.

Bengaluru is ahead of other metropolitan cities in its cycling initiatives partly because of having a body like the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) to coordinate and implement urban transport projects. Kochi and Chennai too have a unified metropolitan transport authority but the former is managed by the metro and the latter is yet to have a meeting.



Cycling track at Race Course Road, Bengaluru

The increase in recreational cycling is welcome news for cyclists in Bengaluru and this year, dedicated cycling tracks have come up in some areas of Bengaluru. But cyclists and policy experts feel there is a long way to go before cycle-centric infrastructure is set up across the city.

Bengaluru was also named one of India's top 11 cycling pioneers by the Union government two weeks ago and it is the only major metropolitan city included in the list. The city will now get Rs 1 crore from the Union government to scale up cycling initiatives.

Campaigning organisation Jhatkaa is looking to amplify the demands for cycle-centric infrastructure in a campaign spanning 12 cities, including Bengaluru. The organisation is writing to the Bengaluru Mayor asking for more pop-up bicycle lanes connecting industrial areas in the city. It is also pushing the idea of making busy shopping streets pedestrian and cyclists only. "Opening busy shopping streets as only cycling and walking zones across the city and closed for motor vehicles to enable social distancing and safer retail activities," says a letter drafted by Jhatkaa to the Bengaluru Mayor.

Dedicated cycle tracks have come up on Race Course Road and Raj Bhavan Road in the central part of the city this year but cyclists have complained that the newly built cycle track and footpath areas are being misused by motor vehicle users. Protecting the infrastructure built for cycling will be crucial, according to Sathya Sankaran, the Bengaluru 'Bicycle Mayor'.

He also says there is a need for campaigns to urge people to switch to cycling, for leisure as well as for commuting to offices when they open up. "We are looking to have bicycle councillors in wards in Bengaluru. These councillors will do an audit of their ward to check how cycle-friendly they are and what can be improved - like adding cycle lanes in that ward and safe walking spaces," he says.