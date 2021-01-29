Bengaluru CA student arrested with Rs 35 lakh worth hashish oil, marijuana

The Bengaluru police seized 1.2 kg of hashish oil and 3 kg of marijuana was seized from the student.

news Arrest

Continuing the crackdown on drug peddling in the city, the Bengaluru police on Thursday arrested a person and seized hashish oil and marijuana, valued around Rs 35 lakh from him. According to the city police's southeast subdivision, 1.2 kg of hashish oil and 3 kg of marijuana were seized from Vishrut. Deputy Commissioner of Police Srinath M Joshi told reporters that the accused is a commerce graduate but he is presently pursuing a Chartered Accountant's course.

"During his study, he developed a very vast network of professional course students such as engineers, medical and other professionals as well. His area of operation included posh areas like Jayanagar, JP Nagar, Koramangala, BTM. Layout and other adjoining areas," he said.

The DCP said that preliminary investigations suggest that Raj used to procure these banned substances from the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mico Layout division, Sudheer M Hegde said that the accused was in touch with Guntur-based peddler Praveen aka Mummy and procured banned drugs from him. "He purchased these drugs at Rs 5 or Rs 6 lakh and the same used to be sold at a premium rate. He used to sell it for at least the double the amount," he said.

The ACP added that Raj used to work in a Chartered Accountant firm, which was also used to increase his customer base in a clandestine manner.

This is not the first time that students and aspiring professionals have been arrested by the police for dealing with banned drugs. In November 2020, a 25-year-old computer programmer based in Bengaluru was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB). He was buying drugs on the darknet from foreign dealers.

After the Narcotics Control Bureau began a crackdown on major celebrities of Bollywood, a similar raid was conducted in Bengaluru. Actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjana Galrani were arrested for alleged procuring and consuming drugs. They were in judicial custody and were recently released on bail.