Bengaluru: BMRCL announces trials for two new metro lines from August

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is ready to commence trials for two new lines starting next month. The Corporation has confirmed that both lines will be operational by the end of August 2023, and they would, hopefully, ease the travel woes of Bengaluruâ€™s residents.

Anjum Parwez, the managing director of the BMRCL, announced to the media that the trial runs for both sections would begin simultaneously on August 22, 2023. The authorities have devised a detailed plan to ensure the operation of the entire East-West corridor (Purple Line) within the designated time frame.

On Tuesday, July 18, Namma Metro initiated testing of the 33 kV cables and the 750V DC third rail along the viaduct in the Purple Line sections. Starting from August 22, a trial run will be carried out on the Kengeri-Challaghatta and Byappanahalli-KR Pura metro sections, utilising a single six-coach train. Furthermore, BMRCL is also preparing the necessary documentation for inspection by the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) of both sections.

Originally scheduled for completion in December 2020, the Byappanahalli-Whitefield Metro section, which is an extension of the Purple Line, faced delays due to various factors. The KR Pura-Byappanahalli section encountered additional setbacks as the South Western Railway insisted on an Open Web Girder (OWG) instead of a composite girder for the Metro's rail crossover at Benniganahalli.