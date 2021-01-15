Bengaluru biker King Richard Srinivasan dies after colliding with camel

The 45-year-old was accompanied by Narayan from Bengaluru, and Dr Vijay and Venugopal from Chennai on the tour.

news Accident

A popular cross-country biker from Bengaluru, King Richard Srinivasan, died on Wednesday night after a crash involving a camel in Rajasthan. The incident took place in Fatehgarh subdivision of Jaisalmer district on Wednesday night when Srinivasan, along with three friends, was headed to Jaisalmer town, the police said. The camel reportedly came in front of Srinivasan's motorcycle suddenly, forcing him to collide with the animal.

Srinivasan sustained head injuries in the accident. The body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination on Thursday, Head Constable of Sangarh police station Sonaram Bhati told PTI.

Srinivasan is known for undertaking multiple expeditions from Bengaluru and has covered the continents of Asia, Europe, America, and Australia on his Tiger 800. He had recently upgraded to BMW GS and was planning to go on an expedition to Africa.

According to an interview in The Hindu published in January 2020, Richard, who ran an aluminium furnace business, had taken to riding bikes only in 2015 and had come in touch with some foreigners who had done world tours. It is only then that he decided to pursue cross-country biking. In 2018, he embarked on a world tour in which he covered 21 countries, riding from Bengaluru to London. Later in 2019, he started on his second world tour, covering the USA, Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Argentina.

In this tour, he had intended to ride in Kashmir and had started his journey from Bengaluru on January 7, according to reports.