Bengaluru biker crashes into open car door, gets run over by another vehicle

The CCTV footage was shared by the Karnataka State Road Safety Authority, which warned commuters to check their rearview mirror for approaching vehicles before opening car doors.

A woman travelling on a two-wheeler, was run over after being hit by an open car door in Bengaluru. While the incident took place on September 24, the Karnataka State Road Safety Authority (KSRSA) shared CCTV footage of the accident on Monday, October 10, with a message to commuters to check their rearview mirrors for approaching vehicles before opening car doors. Sharing the video, KSRSA said, “Before opening the door of your car on public roads, make sure to check in the side or rear view mirror for vehicles coming from behind to avoid such accidents. Be mindful and careful (sic)!”

The 13-second CCTV clip shows the woman riding her two-wheeler on a road in Bengaluru, where a brown-coloured hatchback car was parked. As she approaches the car, the rear right-side door of the car suddenly opens, and the woman collides with it and falls down towards the divider of the road. Another white-coloured car immediately runs over her and stops, and the video shows the passengers of the white car alighting and assessing the situation.

Earlier on September 28, Kala Krishnaswamy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) East, shared a similar video and appealed to the public to check the rear view mirrors before opening car doors on roads. The video from 2017 shows two men — who were not wearing helmets — travelling on a bike when they ram into a car door that was suddenly opened. The video then shows them falling towards the side, and immediately coming under the wheels of a large truck.

Warning: Visuals may be disturbing

The video shared by KSRSA on Monday has been widely shared on social media, with several users accusing the passengers of the brown car for opening the car door without checking, leading to the accident. Users also pointed out that potholes in Bengaluru lead to several fatal accidents every year, and a pothole is seen in this video as well, with a few commuters swerving to avoid it.