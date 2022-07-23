Bengaluru: BBMP suspends two engineers for shoddy road work during PM visit

BBMP spent Rs 23 crore to repair about 14 km of roads ahead of PM Modiâ€™s visit on June 20, however, these asphalted roads peeled off within 15 days of construction.Â

news Civic Issues

Two engineers were suspended by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday, July 22, after allegations surfaced that freshly asphalted roads, constructed ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bengaluru on June 20, had started to peel off. The BBMP had revealed that ahead of PM Modiâ€™s visit on June 20, Rs 23 crore was spent to redevelop and repair about 14 km of roads. However, these asphalted roads deteriorated and wore out within 15 days of construction.

Bengaluru civic bodies, the BBMP and Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) came under scrutiny after poor road construction was brought up at the national level. The PMO had also enquired into the matter with the office of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. In response, the CM said that water leakage could have caused the road to cave in, and a probe has been ordered.

The asphalting work completed for Mariyappanapalya Main Road on the campus of Bengaluru University was of poor quality, and the top layer could be easily peeled off by hand.

The Karnataka High Court criticised the civic organisations in Bengaluru, noting that only frequent visits from the president and prime minister would improve the city's roadways. The court further questioned why the PM should have to take different routes each time an agency needed to do its duties.

According to a report by IANS, kerosene was used in place of emulsion, which substantially reduces expenses, while bitumenâ€”which needs to be poured at temperatures between 110 and 140 degreesâ€”was allegedly laid at temperatures below 90. The engineers concerned, who were supposed to ensure the quality, allegedly did not pay heed and carried out substandard work.

Read: Bengaluru road fixed for PM caves in, BBMP blames faulty drains

Watch: This week on Let Me Explain, why Kerala is a hotbed for infectious diseases