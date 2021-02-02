Bengaluru: BBMP proposes whitetopping of new roads towards the airport

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed that the alternative routes to reach the Kempegowda International Airport through Sathanur be whitetopped. The non-tolled roads, alternatives to the Bellary Road (or the Hyderabad Highway), are currently in a dilapidated condition. Following an inspection of a part of the routes on Monday, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said that a proposal for the same has already been sent to the state government.

Whitetopping is a process in which the regular blacktop roads or the bitumen asphalted roads are given an additional layer of concrete. While whitetopped roads are expensive to lay, they are sturdier and reportedly last much longer than the asphalt roads.

Thanisandra Main Road is already undergoing whitetopping works between the Outer Ring Road and Bagalur Main Road at a cost of Rs 65 crore. Special ducts (chambers) have been installed at 15 places on the stretch to prevent road cuts along with the ongoing whitetopping work.

As part of the inspection drive, the BBMP Commissioner also inspected flyovers between Hebbal to KR Puram. He inspected the canopy works in Veerannapalya where OFC (Optical Fibre Cables) cables have been installed underground; the Commissioner ordered the immediate removal of the unauthorised cables that were left to be cleared.

Further, Rs 25 crore was allocated to reduce traffic congestion and facilitate signal-free traffic near Rashtrotthana junction on Thanisandra Main Road with the help of a flyover. The construction of the overpass is already underway and has been facilitated for traffic. Four lanes have been built on the 459 meters long canopy.

The Commissioner has issued an order asking the road engineers to complete the work without any delay and he has subsequently instructed them to address the issue of utility lines with concerned authorities.

Whitetopping work on service roads on both sides of the bridge, and the bridge till midway from Hebbal to KR Puram, is underway.