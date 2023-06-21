Bengaluru: BBMP files complaint against Nandiesha Reddy for stopping demolition drive

The drive on June 19, was carried out in a residential complex in Doddanekundi called Ferns City.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) lodged a complaint against Nandiesha Reddy, BJPâ€™s state vice president, regarding an incident that took place on Tuesday, June 20. BBMP Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath reported that Reddy allegedly exhibited unruly behaviour towards the driver of an earthmover vehicle involved in a demolition drive by the BBMP on June 19. The Commissioner said Reddy climbed the vehicle and snatched the keys from the driver. The complaint has been registered at the Mahadevapura police station.

The drive on June 19 was carried out in a residential complex in Doddanekundi called Ferns City. Residents of Ferns City also protested against the demolition, saying that their homes were unfairly singled out, while larger complexes and offices like Bagmane Tech Park were spared. Nandiesha Reddy joined their protest and alleged that the demolitions were carried out on instructions from the Congress-led government. He said that the government, displeased with the BJP's support base in the Mahadevapura constituency, had ordered these operations to be carried out.

Visuals from Kannada media channels showed Nandiesha trying to stop an earthmover vehicle from demolition by demanding the driver get down and hand over his keys.

Starting on June 17, the BBMP began a demolition drive in Bengaluru to remove encroachments on storm water drains (SWD) before the start of the monsoon season. Numerous properties in Mahadevapura and KR Pura were identified for demolition. However, the BBMP faced difficulties in executing the demolitions due to residents presenting a court-issued stay order dating back to September 2022.