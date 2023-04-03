Bengaluru: Army officer’s family allegedly assaulted for complaining about loud music

The incident occurred at 4:30 am on April 2 when Lloyd Nehemiah (54) asked his neighbours, who are software engineers, to lower the volume of the music they were playing.

news Crime

The family members of an army officer were allegedly assaulted by a group of tech professionals in their neighbourhood at HAL in Bengaluru. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, April 2, when the family of the army officer had asked the software engineers to lower the volume of the music they were playing. The accused persons were identified as Ram Samanth Rai, Basudev Samanth Rai, and Abhishek Singh, who are all aged between 26 and 30. Lloyd Nehemiah (54), who was one of the assaulted persons along with his sister, filed a complaint with the HAL police.

According to The Hindu, Lloyd's brother Col. David Nehemiah is serving in Kashmir currently. The family members of Col. David had confronted their neighbours about the loud music they were playing because their mother was unwell and bedridden.

The Hindu reported that the incident occurred at 4:30 am when Lloyd asked his neighbours to lower the volume of the music after they had come home drunk but his plea went unheard. He then shouted at them and complained to the house owner of the rented flat where the software engineers were staying. It was at this point that the accused persons allegedly assaulted Lloyd and abused him. Lloyd's family members who witnessed the incident tried to intervene but they were also attacked. However, they recorded a video of the assault before calling the police.

According to The Hindu, neighbours who heard the commotion and came to intervene were also allegedly attacked by the accused persons. Police officers who rushed to the spot after receiving the information settled the fight and asked the drunk men to go back to their house. Both Lloyd and his sister filed a complaint at the police station and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. An FIR has been filed and the accused persons have been called for questioning, The Hindu reported.